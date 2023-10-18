It's pretty much common knowledge that having tattoos comes with a lot of stereotypes, especially for women. Even in 2023, people with ink will still often get labeled: lazy, trashy, violent, promiscuous, etc.

But none of this has stopped people from seeing women with tattoos as being sexy, confident, and powerful.

So, it's about time to do away with the social stigmas surrounding tattoos and women with tattoos. In fact, there are many reasons why women with tattoos are not only incredibly attractive but also make the absolute best wives.

Don't let a tattoo stop you from asking out an amazing person who could one day become your lifelong partner.

Here are 7 reasons why women with tattoos make the best wives:

1. She wears her heart on her sleeve

Yes, one of her tattoos may really be a heart, but that isn't what we're talking about. She is completely comfortable and open with her emotions — and she wants you to share your feelings, too. Open and honest communication is one of the most important things to have in any relationship, so it comes as no surprise that these are the qualities anyone would want in a long-term relationship.

2. She's comfortable in her own skin

Just like with her emotions, a woman with tattoos is never afraid to be herself. She's content with who she is, and she never feels like she needs to change to fit herself into a mold. She wants you to feel the same way. She won't judge your quirks — she knows we all have them.

3. She cherishes memories — and she wants to make new ones with you

Some tattoos are for fun, but others have a deeper meaning attached to them. There are reasons why she wanted to get certain tattoos — mainly because she wanted to have a constant reminder of something that held so much significance in her life. It's obvious that memories are super important to her and she never wants to stop making new ones and remembering them forever. Who wouldn't want to share their life with someone who adores your memories as a couple and wants to always remember them?

4. She finds joy in the little things

Some of her tattoos may be small, but they bring her a lot of happiness whenever she looks at them. Just like all the little things you do for her — she notices them all and she appreciates them greatly. Whether it's as simple as making her a cup of coffee in the morning or reaching for her hand when you're out, she will always recognize the sweet gesture no matter how small it is.

5. She's always up for a little bit of fun

Women with tattoos love some spontaneity in their lives. Surprise her with a romantic night out or with a fun trip somewhere she's never been before. She's always ready for some adventure — especially if it's with you. And remember: She's not afraid of taking risks, and she laughs in the face of regret.

6. She's a force of nature

Women with tattoos are strong and confident. There. We said it. It may be a stereotype, but it's one that anyone would be proud to have. You don't want to mess with her. If anyone even tries to insult her or someone she loves, you can forget about it. She'll win every time. How can you not want someone who's willing to fight for what she believes in and for her relationship?

7. She's truly one in a million

She embraces her individuality — in fact, she lives for it. Women with tattoos live their lives however they want and don't care about what other people think of them. They stand for what they believe is right. It'll be practically impossible to find another like her.

Sloane Solomon is a professional writer, editor, and former contributor to YourTango. She has had her work published on Yahoo, MSN, and other outlets.