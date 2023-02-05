7 Harsh Reasons Women Aren't Responding To You On Dating Apps

Did you know that when it comes to online dating, it's a woman's market?

Apparently, guys get shut down left and right, and women get winked and emailed to death. Men may send out plenty of emails but rarely do they get a reply. Sucks for you, fellas!

Regardless, we thought we would explain some reasons why you never hear back from women when dating online.

Here are 7 reasons women don't respond to you online.

1. Your photos are weird.

In an effort to show how hard you can party, you posted pictures of yourself passed out on Bourbon Street during Mardi Gras, getting tased while chasing after the mascot of your favorite team, and wearing a lot of wacky hats. Dating fail.

Other crimes against profile pics include you making weird faces, you making the same face in every shot, and you with your ex but with her face crossed out thanks to some spastic Photoshop scrubbing.

Also: remove photos that don't include you.

2. Your game is, shall we say, lacking.

Your idea of an opening line: "Hello, thank you for checking out my profile, might I say, you are an exceedingly beautiful young lady." Or you send a late-night DM to the tune of: "What u doin' right now, wanna chat?"

Try and pick something specific in her profile and respond to it in an interesting, engaged way. Dating magic!

3. You supplicate yourself.

People say women care about how much a man makes, how tall he is, and how hot he is. Lies, we say, all lies.

We get major mental boners for confidence. There is nothing, nothing more attractive than a man who is confident. Confidence is, frankly, easier to express via email than in person, where all kinds of physical tells can give you and your insecurities away. Come correct, guys!

4. You use negging as a pickup technique.

What is "negging," you say? Basically, it's one of those pick-up artist techniques that supposedly gives random dudes mystical powers over the ladies.

If a man walks up to a woman and promptly insults her, the theory goes, she will be putty in his hands. In addition to this being inherently stupid, it doesn't work, particularly not these days, because now we all know what negging is, and we aren't falling for that.

5. You send boring, run-on emails and messages.

We fell asleep halfway through paragraph 4 of your 5-paragraph thesis. It's hard to know what the greatest emailing-on-a-dating-site crime is, but we have to believe that being totally boring is quite possibly the worst.

Researching how to get a date online, thinking through your email, and, for the love of God, proofreading it is all well and good, but we are romantics at heart, and we're looking for a spark. If the tone of your email reminds us of a conversation we had the other day with the mechanic, we likely will not be responding.

6. You move entirely too quickly.

Slow down, buddy! In the first messages, we don't want your phone number, personal email address, or all of your social tags any more than we want your shoe size, your social security number, or a number of cavities.

This will result in prompt deletion. Because we get more winks, emails, and DMs than men, the fact of the matter is that we're looking for a reason to say no. We gotta filter out the chum somehow. Don't give us fodder.

7. You come off as a know-it-all.

You have a Ph.D. and you are not afraid to use it with your polysyllabic vocabulary! You have multiple graduate degrees and feel the need to remind us of that fact! You are very culturally sophisticated and have figured out how to reference Godard in your opening missive!

We're looking to date your heart, not your head. Show us the real you, and we might message you back. Imagine that!

