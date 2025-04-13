3 Rare Qualities That Make A Person Truly Great To Be Around, According To Psychology

There are some people who are truly great to be around. Being by yourself isn’t the end of the world, especially when waiting for someone exceptional to enter your life. The key is understanding that it’s not about settling for just anyone but finding that one person with those rare qualities that make them the type of incredible company you'd like to spend forever with.

Finding someone who embodies all the qualities that make them good company may seem like searching for a needle in a haystack. It’s important to remember that nobody is perfect, and we all come with our own set of strengths and weaknesses. Here are the rare qualities that make a person truly great to be around:

1. Open-mindedness

Perspective is everything when it comes to matters of the heart. You have to consider that your view of yourself and your life is only seen through your own lens and someone else may interpret it differently than you do. How you see yourself and how you see your ideal partner matters because sometimes what you see on the surface is only a piece of the bigger picture.

Perspective-taking, or understanding another person's viewpoint, leads to enhanced empathy, improved communication, and better problem-solving. An article by Maryville University explained that this ultimately fosters stronger relationships and more positive outcomes.

2. Self-awareness

Rido / Shutterstock

Being self-aware is more than just knowing what you like and dislike. Self-awareness is knowing and accepting how you show up in the world, and the impact you have on yourself and others as well as being able to make adjustments within yourself when necessary.

Being self-aware means you use your present convictions to forecast and act upon your future. When you know who you are and who you are not, you’ll learn who and what you can allow into your space.

Research shows that self-awareness improves emotional intelligence, better decision-making, stronger relationships, and enhanced overall well-being, including increased confidence and happiness. Self-awareness contributes to overall well-being by promoting self-acceptance, resilience, and a sense of purpose.

3. Realness

If you are in a place in your life where you want to focus on doing the things you love while getting in touch with the real you, be okay with that. Don’t allow society to dictate your desires.

Now, if you believe and know you are ready to test the waters and date, go for it! But go for the things that matter. Looks fade. Personality can change. But character is consistent. Don’t settle for someone whose character won’t complement your life (and yours to complement theirs).

Dating or being in a relationship doesn’t have to be complicated and it won’t be when you know what you want. Take the pressure to perform and put the focus on being the real person you were meant to be. When you do this, you open up the portal for your ideal mate to step in and rock your world.

Research suggests that pursuing one's desires, including who and what one wants, can increase self-esteem, happiness, and a stronger sense of purpose while fostering greater self-confidence and improved mental health. Clear goals and desires can provide motivation and drive, encouraging individuals to take action and pursue their aspirations.

Maleeka Hollaway is a best-selling author, serial entrepreneur, and writer.