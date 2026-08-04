People Who Have A Deep Respect For Each Other Usually Say 5 Phrases In Casual Conversation

It's easy to tell when two people genuinely have respect for each other. Their small, everyday interactions often give it away. Even during the most ordinary chats, there's a clear level of kindness and consideration.

The phrases they use show how much they value one another's thoughts and opinions, which is immensely valuable in building trust. These simple expressions do a lot of heavy lifting, and are well worth incorporating into our daily conversations.

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People who share a deep respect for one another say 5 phrases in casual conversation:

1. 'What do you think?'

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One of the easiest ways to make someone feel respected is to ask for their opinion or how they feel.

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It's not a big question, but it still sends a powerful message that the other person's perspective matters to you and that you genuinely value someone's feelings and opinions. This isn't just for big life decisions or political debates, but even little things like where to grab dinner.

Inviting someone to share their thoughts also signals that the conversation isn't a competition and you're not trying to win. The goal isn't to be the smartest person in the room or to have the best story, it's about understanding each other and reaching a consensus whenever possible.

Over time, regularly asking for another person's thoughts creates trust because it shows that they're seen as a partner and a human being, and when you see people naturally doing this back-and-forth, you know they've built a deep respect-based relationship.

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2. 'I see where you're coming from'

This phrase doesn't automatically mean you agree with what the other person is saying. You're just acknowledging that the other person's thoughts deserve to be understood before being countered.

People who hold each other in high regard know they can disagree without dismissing one another, and this phrase helps keep conversations from turning into arguments or intense debates where everyone is just waiting for their turn to talk. After all, trust cannot be built when one (or both!) partners are just looking for a win.

Validating someone's point of view means choosing curiosity over defensiveness. It's saying that the other person's thoughts make sense, even if they ultimately see things differently. Preserving the relationship is far more important than being right.

3. 'I appreciate you'

People who have a strong mutual respect recognize that kindness is important, and that showing gratitude is one of the kindest things you can do. They notice the little things and step in to help each other when life gets hectic.

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They also don't take this support for granted, and they're the first to say "thank you" and show their appreciation when it happens. This shared appreciate is what creates security.

The more familiar two people become, the easier it is to assume that the other person knows they're valued. But people who stay close throughout life actively work to make sure they never take their loved ones never have to guess whether or not that's true. They say it out loud and show it through thoughtful gestures.

In the end, both people end up feeling seen instead of overlooked, and that makes each person feel safe offering support and doing favors.

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4. 'Take your time'

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In a world where people tend to be interrupted by their phones or start their response before another person is done talking, this phrase means a lot. It communicates patience in a way that stands out. Others know that they don't have to rush through their thoughts or compete for attention in a conversation.

Not everyone gathers thier thoughts and turns them into words quickly. Some people need a little more time. People who have a great connection understand that giving the other person room to finish explaining themselves is a clear sign of respect.

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Even if it takes a minute to find the right words, they stay present. Is it always easy for those who are quck to think (and talk)? No. But practicing patience really works. Then you can show up and truly listen, which is key to building that deep, mutual respect.

5. 'I was wrong'

Admitting that you're wrong can be uncomfortable, but it's crucial to building and maintaining respect in all sorts of relationships. If someone who deeply values others realizes they've made a mistake or reacted unfairly, they're willing to say so rather than doubling down to protect their pride.

That simple admission fosters trust because it proves that a person cares enough about the relationship to own up to things. A sincere "I was wrong" can clear the air and make it easier to move forward together and build a romantic relationship, friendship or even professional relationship build on trust.

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Kayla Asbach is a writer with a bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida. She covers relationships, psychology, self-help, pop culture, and human interest topics.