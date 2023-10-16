7 Brave People Reveal How They Finally Left Their Incredibly Toxic Relationship

It's hard to walk away from a relationship, even when you know it's really bad for you.

We asked women who left terribly toxic partners to share how they got away and never looked back:

1. Find someone whose natural state is kind.

"The last straw for me was when we were driving to his niece's baptism and the song 'With You' by Chris Brown came on the radio. I smiled up at him and squeezed his hand. He said, 'This song always reminded me of (his ex-girlfriend).' It didn't take long for me to walk away then. My advice is to be with someone who knows how to love and be kind, just as a natural state. People who have no innate goodness to them aren't worth your time." —Lindsay, 27

2. When you finally break it off, put some distance between the both of you.

"I dated a guy who was super-dishonest and toxic. Ultimately, the way I was able to end it was by putting distance between us. I moved away temporarily. Living on my own without access to him made it easy to just call him up and say, 'Yeah, I'm done with this.' Sometimes we forget that we actually lived and enjoyed an entire span of time in our lives before this person, and realizing that helps you see that you can do it again." —Rosilyn, 40