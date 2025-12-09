Noticing the little signs your partner is sending you can prepare yourself for the day they call off your relationship. You can easily feel alone and in a one-sided relationship when your partner isn't putting in the same effort they once were. So you wonder if your relationship is over.

Your partner's changes can be the smallest things they may not pick up on. Like when you are together, you feel more apart. You rarely have moments of physical contact. You don't connect on an emotional level. You may even notice they have put a wall up and don't want to talk to you, and seem emotionally closed. It is like a gut feeling you can't shake.

People who kinda know their relationship is over usually notice these 11 things first

1. Physical moments are few and far between

Any type of physical contact (snuggling, spooning, cuddling, touching) is almost nonexistent. Research shows that when you have physical contact, your body releases the hormone oxytocin, which makes you feel connected to your partner on a deeper level.

Oxytocin also helps lower stress levels and the stress hormone cortisol in your body. Also, physical contact releases dopamine, which is a hormone of pleasure, thus making you feel good. Without that physical closeness, you're depriving yourself of that extra facet of connection.

2. Kisses do not feel right

Dean Drobot via Shutterstock

When something is wrong in a relationship, and your partner pulls back, it affects their kisses. They don't have as much passion and enthusiasm as they had before. Thus, this is a big but subtle sign that something is wrong.

3. There's nothing to laugh about anymore

When your partner starts to pull away, you may notice you don't have fun with each other. You don't laugh and feel happy when you are around each other. So, this is a subtle sign they could be pulling away and are going to leave you.

4. There's nothing to talk about

Every time you try to start a conversation, you get a one-word answer or grunt, which may mean they are going to start calling off your relationship. Alternatively, you could technically still be talking to each other. However, your conversations rarely go past the surface-level stuff. Deep conversation is important to a long-lasting, meaningful relationship.

5. Being together feels like being alone

This is a common symptom that will indicate that your relationship is starting to fall apart. You feel emotionally alone, and even if you are sitting right next to each other, you feel like your partner is somewhere else.

Psychologist Jonice Webb, PhD, explained, "One of the hardest situations you can encounter in a relationship is when your partner begins to engage in a harmful, negative, or regressive interest or behavior. Examples might be becoming a workaholic, getting involved with online gambling, becoming a couch potato, or becoming irritable or morose. All of these changes are the opposite of growth and have the potential to hurt one’s partner."

6. Other options start to look appealing

folyphoto via Shutterstock

When you start looking at options for who you could be with, like looking on a dating site or fantasizing about being with that guy you just scrolled by on Instagram, that can mean you are not content in your relationship, and you are looking for something better. You probably are wondering what it would be like with someone or anyone else in a relationship other than who you are with right now.

7. Co-existence has reached an impasse

There is no excitement, passion, disagreements, or happiness when you are together. You just feel nothing. This is a bad sign in any type of relationship. This probably means you are going to move apart soon because nothing is reminding you of why you are together in the first place.

8. There's no closeness

Do you know a couple that sleeps in different rooms, or do you not like being close to each other? Someone who needs space? Then that means your relationship is falling apart.

"When you were courting, you slowed down together," explained couples counselor Todd Creager. "Now that you are in a longer-term relationship, you have your to-do list, your electronics (phone, computer, TV), and your overall busy, multi-tasking life. The expression, 'When you don’t use it, you lose it', applies to intimacy as well. The more time that passes when you don’t slow down together, the more a non-intimate relationship will feel normal."

9. The relationship feels like an obligation

You start feeling like your relationship is an obligation when you don't want to end things because of all the effort and time you have put into it. This even means you stay together when you really don't care for each other or make one another happy.

10. You purse your lips more often

Kyryk Ivan via Shutterstock

You may notice that when you are disagreeing, you are pursing your lips more often than you usually would. Body language expert Patti Wood has found that when someone purses their lips, it can indicate they are withholding information and aggression, as well as anxiety.

11. You furrow your eyebrows more often

When you notice eyebrow furrowing, it's an indication that you are not happy and full of contempt. These negative feelings have one great but subtle indicator: eyebrow furrowing.

You should never fear talking to your partner about how you feel. You should tell them you have noticed things have been off. Tell them you want to figure out if what you are picking up on is true, and if they want to continue being with you. It's something I like to bluntly ask because if they want to be with you, the answer is a no-brainer. But if they need to think about it, it means they probably do not want to be with you as much as you thought.

You should be with someone who can tell you without a doubt that they want to be with you. You should be able to talk about anything and everything without fear that you will break up over something small. You should feel comfortable going to your significant other when you are unsure of what's going on. Who knows, they could just really be stressed, but you never know unless you ask.

Emily Francos is a writer and book editor for The Urban Writers. She received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and French. Her work has been featured on YourTango, Unwritten, and MSN, where she's written about pop culture, relationships, astrology, and trending entertainment and news.