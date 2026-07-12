People Who End Up Being Unfaithful Often Show 9 Shady Red Flags Right Away

If you knew a partner would end up being unfaithful, would you date them? Probably not. But we can’t predict who will be faithful and who won’t be ahead of time. Or can we? Being able to spot someone who often ends up cheating requires picking up on certain behaviors; the kinds that make you stop, think, and take it slow, or end it with someone.

“It is the totality of specific behaviors that will give you the best (or maybe the worst) impression of a prospective partner,” says FBI criminal profiler Mary Ellen O’Toole. “If you are going to become involved with someone, you need to know about the five main areas of their life: social, occupational, family, personal and secret. And the best way to accomplish that, aside from an honest discourse, is through observation.”

People who end up being unfaithful often show these shady red flags:

1. They’re almost too charming

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Was he/she just so smart, fun, likable, and exciting that you couldn’t resist? Dr. Paul DePompo, psychologist and director of the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Institute of Southern California, says Mr. or Ms. Charming will lack real empathy when you’re let down, like they cancel a date last minute for no serious reason, but it’s also hard for you to stay angry. “They’re focused on their own gratification, spend money lavishly to impress, and are likely to blame others when problems occur,” DePomp explains. They're also very likely to eventually cheat.

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2. Unfaithful people are often overly-protective of their phone

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The few times you’ve been out, does it seem like your partner spends a lot of time on their phone, or is privately texting or talking when you aren’t around, or when your back is turned? It’s always a red flag if they’re giving their mobile device more attention than you in the beginning. And if it feels like they’re being secretive about who he/she is contacting, take caution.

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3. They’re vague with explanations

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This is especially true of their absences or when your partner is unreachable at times. “If you just started seeing someone, and you call with no response but later they say they were ‘just chilling’ as opposed to something specific like ‘helping my friend move,’ they could be cheating or seeing someone else,” says psychotherapist Kimberly Moffit.

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4. Their stories are usually inconsistent

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Their stories don’t match up; he/she breaks dates without explanation or contradict themselves when talking about things that happened at “that thing last weekend.” If you notice inconsistencies in what your partner says about how they spend their time, money or activities, and what is going on, that can also be a sign they're being unfaithful,” adds therapist and author Dr. Sheri Meyers.

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5. People who cheat will hint that monogamy’s not their thing

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Perhaps you’ve had this conversation, and they’ve mentioned coming from parents who cheated or admitted to cheating before. Kelly Armatage, a cognitive-behavioral therapist, says it’s unclear whether there’s a so-called cheating gene, but a study suggests that having a parent who had an affair leaves you at a greater risk of cheating on your spouse, too. “A cheating belief system runs along with the thought patterns of ‘It is ok to cheat.’”

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6. They check out other people in front of you

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Their focus should be 100% on you, especially in the beginning, and if you notice they have a wandering eye or even notice them flirting with other girls or guys, it could be a sign that they’re going to be unfaithful in the future. Even if they’re interested in you, when it comes to cheating, much of it is situational, Armatage says. “Spending time in settings with many attractive people can make cheating more likely.”

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7. They seem vengeful

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If your date talks about being cheated on and seems bitter about it, he/she may use you to get even with everyone. Armatage notes that if your partner isn’t over getting cheated on, they might want to get even — even if you weren't the one to be unfaithful. Armatage said that these people may feel entitled and that they’ll feel less guilt as a result of having been cheated on.

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8. Unfaithful people are often two-faced

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First impressions can be quite accurate and informative, even when based on limited information, says Professor of Social Psychology at Eastern Connecticut State University, Dr. Madeleine A. Fugère. “Research shows that women can accurately detect whether men have been unfaithful in the past just by looking at facial photographs and using the men’s masculinity as a key cue; in reality, the men with more masculine facial features were more likely to have reported being unfaithful,” she explains.

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9. They casually drink a lot

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Fugère notes that individuals who report more problematic drinking are also more likely to cheat on their partners. “Researchers suggest that a lack of impulse control or self-control may contribute both to drug and alcohol issues and an increased likelihood of infidelity. Alcohol consumption may also be linked to an increased likelihood of flirting with others.”

While it may be easy to get wrapped up in the idea that your new date could eventually be unfaithful, it shouldn’t be the first thing you look for in a date. Pay attention to how you initially feel around them. Be aware of who you’re getting involved with before getting too involved. Don’t let the chemistry get the best of you.

Ashley Papa is a writer who has been featured in MSN, Reader's Digest, Yahoo, and more.

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