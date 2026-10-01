People With A Deeply Caring Nature Often Say 4 Phrases Just Naturally

When asked what they're looking for in a partner, people often say they want someone deeply caring who makes them feel safe. This means that if you want to know how to get a specific person to like you and, hopefully, fall in love with you, you need to start by understanding what "deeply caring" means and what you can do to make them feel secure and feel safe with you.

People with a deeply caring nature often say these phrases just naturally:

1. 'I'm listening'

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The most important thing you can do to make anyone feel cared for is to let them know you are actively listening. When they talk, give them your full attention to make sure you understand what they are saying and feeling.

You might think you need to ‘fix’ them or their problems for them to feel cared for, but in reality, all they want is to know you're there to listen and comfort them.

The next time this person opens up to you, sit down and pay attention. Hold their hand, empathize with their feelings, and reassure them that you are there and always will be.

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2. 'Anything for you'

Do you tell them you will be home at six, even though you know you won't be home until eight because you don’t want to make them mad? Or that you'll go pick out the windows for the house renovation, even though you probably won't have time to do it after work?

Many people don’t do what they say they will because they worry that, if they speak truthfully, they'll hurt or upset their partner. But in fact, the opposite is true. People who don’t do what they say they will cause far more hurt, and they don’t make their partners feel cared for. Make sure you do what you say you'll do. Let them feel confident they can rely on you to always be there for them.

3. 'I adore you'

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You may sometimes think to yourself, "I don’t need to tell them how I feel about them. They know." Maybe you even take out the garbage faithfully, assuming that doing so clearly tells the person you love how you feel.

If you're thinking this way, I'm sorry to be the one to tell you, but sadly, you are mistaken.

Telling your partner how you feel with actual words is a key part of making them feel cared for. They might sense how you feel, but hearing it from you lets them know you have their back and care enough to tell them.

4. 'Can I get a raincheck? My mom needs help with an errand'

The most important thing you can do to make someone feel cared for is to be honest. As I said above, it's important to do what you say you are going to do, but it is about more than that. To feel cared for, someone needs to feel trust, and if you can’t be honest with them, they can never trust you.

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So, if you can’t get home for dinner, tell them. If you need to see your mother instead of going out with their friends, don’t make an excuse. Tell them the truth.

If you ran up credit card debt, forgot to bathe the kids, or need some time on your own, be direct and upfront. Tell them the truth, right away. Let them know they can rely on you to be honest, and if you do, they will feel cared for.

If you want them to love you forever, make sure they feel cared for. Listen to them, do what you say you'll do, tell them how you feel about them, protect them, and be honest.

I promise you. Make them feel cared for, and they'll be yours forever.

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Mitzi Bockmann is a NYC-based Certified Life Coach who works with individuals striving to heal toxic relationships so they can have their happily ever after. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, and more.