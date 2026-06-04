People With Amazing Grandparents Were Often Taught To Look For 4 Old-Fashioned Qualities In A Partner

Some people are so optimistic about finding love that no matter how many times they stumble along the way, they never seem to lose hope that they will indeed one day find the one. So how can you tell if you've found them? By listening to your grandparents, of course.

While dating trends may change, these timeless traits indicate someone is a good person with a good heart (a good head of hair is also a nice-but-not-necessary bonus) and remain some of the strongest predictors of a healthy, lasting partnership.

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Amazing grandparents teach you to look for these old-fashioned qualities in a partner:

1. A person who accepts you for who you are

They never try to change you, not who you want to be or who they want you to be. Are you able to be your authentic self 24/7 with them? We're talking about the bad days and the good days.

We all have those sides to ourselves that we might not be too proud of, things we'd rather hide, and a slew of annoying habits, but you should never have to hide your quirkiness in a relationship. You'll know they are the one if they stick around through it all and fall in love with you because of your rare bird qualities, not despite them.

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2. A person you trust

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Trust is essential to maintaining a happy and healthy romantic relationship. I'm not just talking about commitment, although that is a massive part of the equation, too. Trust goes well beyond staying faithful, even though that's necessary to monogamy, should you choose it: Do you trust them enough to share your life with them and to begin looking at the world as a team?

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Are you comfortable sharing your goals and dreams with them, no matter how far-fetched they may seem? More importantly, do you trust that they'll support you in any way they can? Are you open to their views and hopes for the future as well? Think of trust as the foundation of the life you're building together — if it's shaky, everything else will be too.

3. A person who's your best friend

I hate to sound like a Queen song, and cheesy as it may be, but the best relationships are the ones where the couple would count their partner as not only a partner but their best friend. They don't just love each other; they genuinely like each other.

This doesn't mean you ditch your friends (bad idea) and expect your partner to cancel their weekly plans to go with you. It just means they're usually the first person you call when you need to talk something out or have big news to share. It also means that you genuinely enjoy spending time together and experiencing the in-between moments of life in each other's company.

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4. A person who fits the bill

Many people have a long, detailed list full of the qualities they desire in a partner. This can backfire because there's no such thing as a "perfect" partner. There is, however, a person who is perfect for you.

When you look at your list of desired qualities, a few should jump out at you as non-negotiables. Maybe it's very important to you that the person you're with wants children, or maybe you are looking for someone responsible and financially secure.

Whatever your must-haves are, if they're the one, you won't have to bend or ever feel like you're settling. Sometimes, it's best to throw the list away, listen to your grandparents' old-fashioned advice — hey, it's still relevant! — and let nature (or Cupid) take its course!

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Lottie Williams is the editorial director at We Love Dates. Her writing has been featured in Patti Knows, The Independent, AskMen, and more.