Men Who Have Zero Respect For Their Partners Usually Do 9 Casual Things In Everyday Life

I like to think I understand the male species fairly well. Raised by a single father and surrounded by my brother in his squad of ten best friends at all times growing up, I have learned some of the inside secrets that the male brain operates with. These casual behaviors, if displayed by men, can be subtle warning signs of a deeper lack of respect.

Men with zero respect for their partners often do these things casually:

1. They only message you after dark

You know the old saying from Ted Mosby’s mom: “Nothing good happens after 2 am.” Well, no text from a guy after 12 am means he wants to have a deep emotional conversation and get to know you for you. Sorry to be the one to break it to you, but all he wants is for his bed to not be a little less lonely for the night.

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To piggyback off this, if you do happen to go over there and have a wonderful night of “conversation” and he then, in an all too sweet way, asks you if he can call you an Uber, or if you’re at your place and he dips out? Let me tell you, you just got classically ditched, and he probably doesn't respect you.

2. Men who don't respect their partners rarely put in effort

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Guys don’t think in the spider web process that we girls do. If that dude is really into you, he will make sure you know. He will text you, he will call, he will ask you on a date, plain and simple. If he isn’t doing that, then it’s time for you to put on some lipstick, go out to the bar, and find yourself a new guy, one who will respect you.

3. They say they're not looking for anything serious

If he says any of the following cringeworthy statements: “Not ready for a relationship,” “Not looking for anything serious,” “Don’t want you to fall in love with me,” run like the hills because he is not trying to be cute and act like he’s an emotionally scarred sheep you’re there to fix. It means he really isn’t looking for a relationship, and nothing you do will change it.

4. Men like this don't make eye contact

When a guy is into you, he will look into your eyes (in a sweet, not creepy way), and he will take any opportunity to make appropriate, flirty physical contact. If there is enough space between you two for an elephant to fit there and he keeps making googly eyes at the bartender, then he is really not interested.

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5. They ghost you

Ah, the classic dilemma sweeping our generation: If you went on a date and that boy never responds to anything you send him, then please delete his number (no, don’t block it because your tipsy self can very well undo that); delete it and move on. No, his phone didn’t fall into a toilet and break. He just has zero respect for you.

6. They don't let you meet their friends

Haven’t you been graced with meeting any of his friends? This one here is a sneaky but huge red flag on whether he’s into you or not. If he’s not dying to show you off to all of his friends, then he is using you. No guy wants to keep a girl he’s obsessed with a secret; he will want to show you off like a pony.

7. Men with zero respect rarely let you have alone time

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On the contrary, if he never wants to spend time alone with you and only agrees to hang out with you in a group setting, then he has zero respect and isn’t interested. There needs to be a happy medium of alone time and group time. If he leans way too far to either side, then something is up.

8. They're emotionally distant and don’t listen to you

Do you ever find yourself repeating the same information to your guy that you’ve told him over and over? When a guy is really into you, he will listen and remember your hilarious story about how your BFF told off a rude construction worker on Valentine’s Day; if he doesn’t, that means he is not investing in you and doesn’t see you in his long-term plans.

9. Men with zero respect for you constantly talk about other women

Do you notice that he is always talking about that girl Carly that he works with, and always saying that she did the funniest thing ever today? Well, if he feels he can talk about pretty much every other girl in the world to you, then he probably has zero respect and isn’t interested in you. If he was all eyes on you, he would be telling you how funny you are, not how funny Carly is.

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Well, ladies, please keep your heads held high, and if a guy is doing any of these things to you, then please take the L and let him go because he has zero respect for you. Don’t go trying to change him or convince him that you’re worth it because a real guy won’t need to be convinced of how great you are; he will know it.

Stephanie Mitchell is a writer who focuses on astrology, romance, and childhood.

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