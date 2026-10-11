Men Who Secretly Have A Thing For You Often Say 13 Playfully Flirty Phrases In Casual Conversation

You've been dating for months, or maybe longer. Your new man seems like a perfect match. But how can you know for sure? You don't want to waste your time with the wrong guy, and lately, your radar has been off.

Perhaps he's the quiet type. His actions suggest he cares for you. Still, the phrases he uses matter, and every word is like a breadcrumb, indicating he secretly likes you a lot.

Men who secretly have a thing for you often say a few flirty things:

1. 'You are beautiful, inside and out'

My boyfriend said this to me early on in our relationship, and my heart melted. Other guys go for looks alone; your guy appreciates everything about you.

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2. 'I love your smile'

This is the man who will want to spend his entire life trying to make you smile over and over again. A study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology identified head nods and forward leans as indicators that predict the initiation of love and the potential for future commitment. So, every time he leans in and smiles at you, he is falling a little bit more in love.

3. 'Here’s my take'

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If he is openly willing to give you his honest perspective on a tricky situation, or the new dress you bought, you will want to hear it (well, mostly). He cares enough to voice his opinion. But he doesn't expect you to agree. He knows you have a fantastic mind, and you are the one best equipped to know what's right for you.

4. 'What do you think?'

Your beau asks your opinion because it matters to him. You matter to him, and he wants your insight. This shows he respects you. If he asks this question about the little things that come up, he will ask it about the bigger ones that come up later, too. He already considers you his partner.

5. 'I support you'

He isn't you, and he won't always agree with your course of action. At the same time, if he can stand by you and your decisions, you've got one awesome guy.

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6. 'I'm sorry'

It takes a genuinely humble man to admit his mistakes. If it's clear that he's learned from the experience, snatch him up for good. You want someone who won't cover up his flaws, someone comfortable in his skin, willing to grow and become a better person.

7. 'You look cute'

Even if you know he loves you for your personality, compliments like these keep your relationship exciting. Face it, you want to feel desired and gorgeous. Bonus points if he says this when you're in your pajamas, looking disheveled first thing in the morning.

8. 'You’ve got this'

Whether it's a big presentation at work or a stressful conversation you're anticipating with a family member, your man knows you are confident and capable. He sees it, and so should you. He's your biggest cheerleader. Your brilliant guy knows that motivating and encouraging you will help you realize your hopes and dreams. And when you do, he'll be right there celebrating with you.

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9. 'I've got this'

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When you're sick in bed with a fever, or you're up to your neck in deadlines, laundry, or child-rearing, he tells you not to worry about a thing. An extraordinary man will prioritize your self-care over his. He doesn't care about a shopping list or even mopping up your vomit. He's lessening your burdens, and you are the luckiest woman around.

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10. 'You're hilarious'

Your guy prioritizes fun, and he knows you bring fun to him. Laughter is a great stress reliever. Couples who laugh together stay together; research confirms it! And who doesn't want a lifetime of lightness and joy?

11. 'I trust you'

Trust is a massive deal to guys. If your man can be vulnerable with you and confide his deepest desires and secrets, you're set to build an unbreakable bond. With this guy, you get a heart connection.

12. 'I love you'

It goes without saying he should tell you this. Even so, declaring those three little words makes a difference to you. He doesn't have to say it every day. But he does have to say it when it counts, and he does it with ease.

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13. 'I understand'

With this statement, he is acknowledging your feelings. He gets you like no one else, and he's there for you with a compassion you've never experienced before.

After saying "I understand," nothing else needs to be said. Instead, a touch, a squeeze of your hand, or a hand drying a tear speaks volumes. This man will be there when you've suffered a major disappointment or loss, in your most emotional, painful hour.

If your guy routinely uses these expressions, congratulations. You've hit the jackpot. Stick with him, and you are destined to have a bright future together. If not, don't give up on him just yet. Listen to him a little closer before you show him the door. Give him a chance to show you whether he's worthy of being yours or better off with someone else.

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Lisa Petsinis is an ICF-credentialed life and career transition coach. Her bylines have appeared in Psych Central, The Good Men Project, Parade, Prevention, The Minds Journal, PopSugar, and All4Women, among others.