Men Who Are Not Worth Your Time Often Have 12 Habits They're Not Even Ashamed Of

Relationships that make your life better are built on a foundation of communication and shared respect. Both partners need to be willing to open up, to grow and change.

It’s not always easy for people to let themselves open up, especially men. But that's no excuse for them wasting your time with behaviors like these.

Men who are not worth your time often have these habits they're not even ashamed of:

1. He’s emotionally unavailable

A man who is emotionally unavailable is truly a waste of your time unless he knows he's got emotional work to do and is doing it. While guarding your heart is a good idea initially, as time goes on, it indicates a detrimental emotional detachment.

Advertisement

An emotionally unavailable man has a hard time locating, naming, and expressing his feelings and he's not even ashamed of it. He’s essentially incapable of connecting on an emotional level, because he doesn’t have access to his own emotions, let alone the emotional intelligence to accept and validate how someone else feels.

An emotionally unavailable man can’t handle his own hard feelings, which means he shuts down when he’s faced with his partner’s feelings, too. He might seem stoic, like he’s the strong, silent type, but really, he’s so out of touch with his inner landscape that he can’t feel the full range of his emotions. Being unemotional isn’t a sign of being calm and unbothered, it’s actually a sign of a weak man.

Advertisement

2. He avoids conflict

It might not be easy or pleasant to have difficult conversations, but facing relationship issues head-on shows emotional maturity and a sense that you’re in this struggle together, and together, you’ll find a balanced solution. If a man avoids conflict to the degree that he can't have a serious conversation with you, he's probably not worth your effort.

Of course, if he's making an effort to change, you might want to give him a chance. To navigate triggers, try following psychologist Dr. John Gottman's advice. Have a having a State of the Union meeting.

“The purpose of this meeting is to ensure that both partners feel heard and understood before problem-solving together,” Dr. Gottman explained. “It gives the relationship space to have constructive conflict and the partners an opportunity to get on the same team."

Advertisement

Conflict gets framed as something negative, yet in reality, it’s an unavoidable and even healthy part of a relationship, as long as both halves of a couple are willing to approach it with honesty, care, and compassion.

“Conflict is not only a catalyst for understanding, it’s also a vehicle for personal growth,” Benson concluded.

3. He’s passive-aggressive

Studio Romantic | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Being passive-aggressive is a big sign of a weak man. Someone who’s secure and strong can communicate their disappointments in a direct way, while a weak man acts out in a resentful way.

Passive-aggressive behavior is often about what someone doesn’t do, especially when it comes to the silent treatment. A weak man will weaponize silence. He’ll refuse to talk to you directly, freezing you out until you reach a breaking point. Resorting to the silent treatment is a form of emotional manipulation and an actual sign of a weak man.

4. He’s controlling

Displaying controlling behavior is a major red flag, one you shouldn't brush off. While jealousy is a natural human emotion, acting out of jealousy is a way to cause harm. An emotionally stable man handles jealousy by discussing how he feels with his partner, while a weak man sees jealousy as an excuse to control her behavior.

Advertisement

A weak man’s deep-seated insecurities won’t stay dormant for long. He might get angry at any display of independence from his partner, because he sees her autonomy as a threat to his ability to control her. He lacks a core sense of self, which manifests as toxic doubt. He seeks power from control, the ultimate sign of a man who is a massive waste of your time.

5. He can’t handle even thoughtful feedback

When his partner brings up any issues, even a minor one, a man who is a waste of time lashes out. It's as though she’s personally attacking him, and not just asking him to change one aspect of his behavior or think about how to be more thoughtful.

Not being able to accept feedback stems from not having emotional resilience, which reveals his innate lack of self-awareness.

Listen, being receptive to feedback isn’t easy, but it’s also a necessary component of showing up for yourself and your partner. A strong man who can be a good partner can andle it.

Advertisement

6. He’s inconsistent

Hryshchyshen Serhii | Shutterstock

When a man does what he says he’ll do, it not only shows he’s reliable, it shows that he genuinely cares about the person he’s dating. Flaking out every so often isn’t always a definitive indication that he doesn’t really care, but if he has a pattern of inconsistent behavior, it means he can’t be present for his partner in the way she deserves.

Advertisement

7. He refuses to forgive

People don’t always have to accept an apology, especially if forgiveness perpetuates harm. But being unwilling to even entertain the thought of forgiveness signifies that a man’s emotional core is fueled by resentment. You'll spend a lot of time trying to make up for even small mistakes when you give your time to a guy like this.

Holding a grudge is a fairly toxic form of managing emotions. More often than not, it’s a behavior that says more about the person holding the grudge than the person the grudge is being held against.

8. He insults other people

Insulting people is sign of a weak man, a man who’s so insecure, he needs to drag others down to lift himself up. Yet any confidence or self-assurance he gets from insulting people is hollow, and it won’t last for long. Worse? He'll eventually turn that against you.

Insulting people is more than just a disrespectful and cold-hearted way to behave. It’s also a true sign of a guy you don't need to waste your time on.

Advertisement

9. He resists self-improvement

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

When a guy insists he doesn't need to or want to grow as a person, it's likely his ego is so big, that he thinks he has nothing to improve upon. Either that or he’s so caught up by his own lack of self-assurance that he avoids anything that might lead him toward change.

A weak man resists learning anything new or expanding his perspective. He refuses to look at his emotional reactions or his patterns of behavior. Instead, he lets himself be stagnant, which reveals his underlying weakness.

Advertisement

By avoiding any form of growth, a weak man never becomes his best self. Being in a relationship with a man who won’t take any actionable steps to improve lends to extreme discontent and a feeling of never being fulfilled.

10. He’s overly competitive

While a little healthy competition can be good for people, there's such a thing as being competitive to a fault. A guy like this views everything as a contest, and he’s not a gracious loser.

He compares himself to his friends, siblings, and coworkers. He compares himself to the men his partner dated before him, showing that he doesn’t feel secure in his relationship. His need for external validation colors everything he does, and he’s never truly happy with himself, even when he succeeds.

Advertisement

His overly competitive nature isn’t particularly fun to be around, especially since he struggles to take pride in his partner’s achievements. He sees her accomplishments as proof that he’s not good enough, which only serves to make him even more competitive. He’s incapable of celebrating her wins, and he actively tries to one-up her, which is a definitive sign that this is not worth your time.

11. He lacks integrity

If there's one thing you want in a partner, it's integrity. Without it, a man becomes so desperate to fit in that he shifts his personality and his beliefs to align with other people. His tendency to become a social chameleon indicates that his sense of self is weak and that he doesn’t have good morals.

He compromises his values on a constant basis, proving that he doesn’t think for himself. He’s easily swayed by other people. He’ll say anything and do whatever it takes to seem likable, which only makes him come across as fake and inauthentic, revealing his true weak character.

Advertisement

12. He can’t be vulnerable

This goes beyond emotional unavailability, moving into the territory of being wholly detached. Fear of vulnerability can come from being raised in a family system that never made space for emotions. It can be rooted in past trauma or a lack of knowing oneself deeply. Yet even when those causes get taken into account, if a man is unwilling to do the work or aim for vulnerability, it shows that he’s not ready to be in a real relationship.

Licensed clinical social worker Terry Gaspard noted that “opening up to our partner can make us feel vulnerable and exposed, but vulnerability in a relationship is the most important ingredient of having a trusting, intimate companion.”

“Take a moment to consider that you might be sabotaging relationship after relationship if you don't get to the root of your fear of being vulnerable,” she shared. “If you're afraid of showing weakness or exposing yourself to your partner, you might not be aware that your fear is preventing you from being engaged in the relationship.”

“You might be freezing out the opportunity for love because you're afraid to let your authentic self shine and to share your innermost thoughts, feelings, and wishes,” Gaspard concluded.

Advertisement

Underneath it all, if a man is incapable of intimacy, it means he can’t enter a partnership from a place of genuine authenticity, and he’ll never be able to give someone the love and consistent care they deserve.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.