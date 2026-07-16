Men Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Irresistible Usually Do 7 Things Women Notice Right Away

Last updated on Jul 16, 2026

Man is irresisitible to woman. Yan Krukau | Canva
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We've all met that kind of mentally & emotionally irresistible man: He's the one who makes us all swoon as he walks into the room. No doubt about it: he's giving off majorly good vibes, and for all the right reasons. Research suggests that women are attracted to men who possess a combination of physical, emotional, and social qualities. Some men have a specific something about them that inspires desire in others. Come with us as we peek under the covers to see the secrets of these highly desirable men.

Mentally and emotionally irresistible men do a few things off the bat that women notice:

1. They have mystery wrapped in confidence

man that is instantly irresistible who has mystery wrapped in confidence Dean Drobot / Shutterstock

The world’s most emotionally irresistible men are like a book you can’t put down, with enough confidence to make you want to read every page. They know their worth without needing a billboard to announce it.

Erika Jordan, Love Coach, NLP Practitioner

RELATED: 16 Things Women Want And Look For In A Man

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2. Irresistible men have emotional strength

man who is instantly irresistible and has emotional intelligence Perfect Wave / Shutterstock

Sure, a well-toned physique can turn heads, but emotional muscles? Those keep the attention. Emotionally attractive men listen, empathize, and connect on a deeper level to make themselves irresistible.

— Erika Jordan

RELATED: 5 Dream Traits In Men That Look Good On Paper — But Are Terrible In Real Life

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3. They have passion beyond the romantic

man who is instantly irresistible who has passions Baba.Images / Shutterstock

Emotionally attractive men are passionate, not just about their partners but about their lives and goals. This drive is magnetic, drawing people to their energy and ambition.

— Erika Jordan

RELATED: Men With 11 Defining Characteristics Have A Ridiculously Unfair Advantage With Women

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4. Men like this can laugh at themselves

man who is instantly irresistible having humor Yuri A / Shutterstock

An emotionally attractive man who can laugh at himself and bring joy to others is a keeper. It’s not about being a stand-up comedian; it’s about not taking life too seriously.

— Erika Jordan

RELATED: If A Guy Has These 10 Rare Traits, He's A Good Man You Can Count On

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5. They have their own style

man who is instantly irresistible with his own style Yuri A / Shutterstock

We don't want to give the wrong idea here. This is not to say he has to be one certain type of style and mimic a prescribed "it" style as a surefire path to hot (whether it's clean-cut or tattooed). Not at all. What makes a man mentally & emotionally irresistible is having a style all his own, a way of dressing to reflect who he is, and what he's into. A guy who wakes up hum-drum and throws on the same dingy shirt and pair of jeans every day? Not the same level of attractiveness at all.

Julie D. Andrews, health expert and author

RELATED: How To Get A Man To Chase You (No Games Required)

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6. They're emotionally mature

man who is instantly irresistible and emotionally mature Miguel Lifestyle / Shutterstock

There’s no beating around the bush here: A large portion of men who lack mental & emotional awareness have serious problems with their emotional maturity. They can’t regulate their emotions, they can’t do any form of introspection, and many can’t even really communicate well with their dates.

Emotional maturity isn’t just about taking no for an answer and being able to regulate emotions. It’s about not being manipulative and not resorting to cunning moves to get your way. It’s about being a straight shooter, so to speak.

Ossiana Tepfenhart, author and media critic

RELATED: 27 Men Describe The #1 Thing A Woman Did That Made Them Fall Deeply In Love

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7. They are unapologetically honest

man who is instantly irresistible and authentically honest DavideAngelini / Shutterstock

Being unapologetically honest shows confidence and also shows a woman that you have a lot of dignity. Having your own opinion shows a woman that you aren't just trying to impress and please her. Of course, you want to respect her, but you also need to challenge her. 

When you do this, she understands you have a sense of pride grounded in who you are. When you are open to communication and show honesty, it builds an emotional connection with a woman. The secret of mentally & emotionally irresistible men sounds so simple when you put it in a few sentences, doesn't it?

Apollonia Ponti, dating and relationship Expert and certified life coach

RELATED: 3 Emotional Words That Make Men Fall In Love, According To Psychology

Will Curtis is YourTango's expert editor. Will has over 14 years of experience as an editor covering relationships, spirituality, and human interest topics.

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