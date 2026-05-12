Most of us have met a man who fumbled someone incredible and didn't fully understand what he had until it was gone. But truly smart men, especially those with emotional intelligence, don't wait until a relationship is falling apart to realize that their words carry weight.

If a man is exceptionally smart, he understands that loving a woman means more than just staying loyal or showing up when it's convenient. It means knowing certain things should never be said just to win an argument, protect his ego, or make her feel small.

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That doesn't mean smart, loving people never say the wrong thing. Everyone has moments they wish they could take back, but the difference is that emotionally intelligent men don't make cruel words a habit; they own the damage, apologize, and do better.

If a man is exceptionally smart, he'll never say these 11 things to the woman he loves:

1. 'I can do better than you'

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Ooh man. I've heard men say this as a way to bluff their way through a date, hoping to make women feel uneasy about their own value. It's a "Red Pill" technique that is known as "negging," which BetterHelp describes as a form of verbal manipulation where backhanded compliments or insults are used to lower someone's confidence and make them seek approval.

Women do not tolerate that kind of stuff, and even the most loving, naive woman will lose her patience after hearing it enough. This is a great way to make great women leave, come across as emotionally cruel or manipulative, and also remain lonely. Smart men, therefore, wouldn't say it to the woman they love.

2. 'Ugh, I'll do it later' (and then leaves it for her to handle)

Okay, to be fair, everyone says this once in a while. After all, there are some moments when you're just overwhelmed with work, and you can't do everything at once. However, when a man repeatedly puts things off until his wife has to handle them herself, it can resemble weaponized incompetence, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as a relationship pattern in which one person avoids a task by acting incapable, leaving their partner with more of the responsibility.

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One of the leading causes of divorce in the United States is arguments over chores. The man who keeps putting things off until his wife inevitably picks up the slack may not realize how much resentment he's building. As therapist Michele Weiner-Davis explained in Psychology Today, many "walkaway wives" leave after years of asking for more connection, effort, and change, only to feel their concerns were ignored.

3. 'You're being irrational'

Many women have heard a man say this when women bring up serious complaints or show emotions that men aren't comfortable with. "Irrational" and "crazy" can be the kind of thing people say when they don't want to take accountability.

This is one of those things that you should never say to a woman whom you want to keep around. It's the kind of line that can become a warning sign of gaslighting, especially when it's part of a larger pattern of dismissing her emotions, discrediting her perception, and making her doubt her own reality. As Boris Herzberg explained in Psychology Today, gaslighting often involves undermining a person's perception of reality and dismissing their thoughts and feelings as invalid.

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4. 'You're nagging again'

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Speaking as the woman who's been in the nagging wife's shoes, I can say with a lot of certainty that women never want to be the nagging wife. It's something that happens after months and years of having their needs put last, shouldering the bulk of a man's emotional labor, and constantly finding themselves shoved into "Mommy Mode."

Women don't want to have to nag their men into picking up after themselves. It hurts them. It's a sign they feel unheard. The Gottman Institute notes that most women were told this very line by the men they left, often after repeatedly saying they felt unheard. Don't be that guy. Just do the thing.

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5. 'I don't know how to do that' (when he clearly does)

In recent years, the term "weaponized incompetence" has been trending pretty hard online. Psychologists and therapists use this term to describe the act of playing dumb or helpless as a way to avoid doing work. The people who use weaponized incompetence know how to do these things. They just choose not to.

Weaponized incompetence is widely seen as damaging to relationships that may seem innocuous at first, but it's the same as delaying tasks until others finish them: you're wearing down your partner. It's no longer a partnership. It's a woman treated like a servant. That's how good women leave.

6. 'You were a lot hotter when we first started dating'

For reasons beyond my understanding, I've heard a lot of men say this to women they allegedly love. Sometimes, this is done as a way to make her feel inadequate — another way to get a woman to try to compete for a man's affections via negging.

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A friend of mine said men tend to project their own insecurities onto women. Should this be the case, then that would explain a lot. It's also why a lot of those same insecure guys end up single.

7. 'She's the one that got away'

I have seen men who said this about another woman, straight to their wives' faces. Twice. The reaction was always, always the same. The woman would sit there and force a smile, often because she was in the presence of others, including me. The others at the dinner table (or party) would give the guy a wide-eyed "NO YOU DIDN'T" look.

Things would get very quiet, and then someone would change the subject to try to keep things flowing. Within a matter of months, both of those women had started the ball rolling on divorce. If that doesn't say something, I don't know what does.

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8. 'I hate you'

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When said in jest, like after a good practical joke, it's fine. However, when guys say this and mean it in anger, they don't realize how much it can hurt their wives. Actually, it hurts across the board. Saying that you hate the woman you love isn't something that you can take back.

Even if you backpedal and try to explain it as something that you said when angry, it's not something most people will be able to get over. Research published in the Iowa Journal of Communication found that verbal aggression in romantic relationships can have long-term effects, which helps explain why a cruel statement like "I hate you" can linger long after the fight is technically over. Even if you overcome the argument, she'll always wonder if you really hate her. That never goes away.

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9. 'I regret marrying you'

This is one of the worst things you could say to your partner. As a full disclosure, I've heard my ex say this to me, and I've said it to him, too. I realize now that was the true moment when our relationship was beyond repair.

Some things are better left unsaid. Even if you feel that pang of regret in the moment, it's best not to actually voice it unless you're willing to start the breakup proceedings. Smart men realize the gravity of this sentence and would never say it to someone they care about.

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10. 'If you won't do this, I want to break up'

Ultimatums are like pulling the fire alarm in a relationship. Sometimes it's necessary when something serious needs to change, but once you press it, things rarely go back to the way they were. Ultimatums are the same thing, except for relationships.

On one hand, an ultimatum can absolutely change the course of a relationship for the better, such as an ultimatum to stop drinking or break it off. However, it can cause serious damage when used as a threat rather than a boundary. A 2025 study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships found that ultimatums are a serious conflict tactic whose outcomes depend on things like the couple's goals, whether the issue can actually be resolved, and whether the ultimatum feels appropriate or effective. If you have to threaten to leave to get your way, it's best not to continue your relationship.

11. 'You're so selfish'

Let's be honest. Some people are naturally selfish. You might be dating a person who is selfish, or you might be selfish yourself. That is a part of life, and you have to decide whether or not you actually want to deal with someone who gets way too selfish at times when you need them.

Calling someone selfish is never a good move, even if you're frustrated to your maximum level with them. If you're out of line, it will come across as manipulative or controlling. If she's intolerably selfish, it may even be wise to break things off. Either way, smart men wouldn't say this to their partners unless they were ready to cross that line.

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Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.