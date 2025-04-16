9 Magnetic Qualities Of French Women That Make Them Totally Unforgettable To Men

I was married for 20 years to a French man and lived in the U.S. for over 15 years when I became single. It was not easy considering going back to dating and took a lot of courage and a touch of folie to post my first profile on a dating site. But after a few good relationships, here is what I’ve learned from the men I met: French women have a "Je ne sais quoi" that makes us unforgettable.

As more and more women are asking my secret to report only great men in my journey, I thought hard and strongly about what makes us "French girls" so attractive.

Nine magnetic qualities of French women that make them unforgettable

1. They smile, even when they're grumpy

Maybe the Mona Lisa inspired us. Our moms pounded it into our brains since we were little: if you are a girl, it is expected of you to be pretty and smile. Even a meta-analysis of gender and smiling showed "learned cultural generality for women to smile more than men." Smile when you are happy and still smile when you are sad.

Being grumpy is never attractive and it doesn't make your life better. Men like a woman who smiles, and you will feel better when you do.

2. They live by the mantra: "Be pretty, feel pretty"

French women take care of their appearance. It’s called French elegance. Going out in the streets of Paris in your PJs and sneakers with no makeup is a big no-no. French women like to look pretty in any circumstances, even going to the supermarket or the park with their kids.

It is not about attracting men, but more about feeling proud of our external image as much as our internal one. On top of that, the "You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar" expression does also exist in French.

3. Their attitude is always glamorous

Talking about internal appearance, French women are often described as snotty. It is not true. We know who we are. We know our value and what we have to offer in a relationship.

If you don't want it, it's your loss. If you want it and we want it too, you are a lucky man. French women are raised to be independent and to use their brainpower as much as their beauty.

4. They're wildly independent

We don't need someone to make us happy and we need our space too. Look at French moms at the park with their kids: they are chatting while kids play among themselves. It helps us grow this sense of independence and adventure pretty early on.

5. They're desperately romantic

French women are desperately romantic. This is a given right coming from being born French. Romantic culture is not only taught but also praised from a very young age. Do we kiss better? I don't know but we sure enjoy it. What is also certain is we love to flirt. A wink, a smile, and here we go.

6. They're always sexy

We like being sexy. Being sensuous and sexy is not frowned upon as dirty but more praised as a way to express beautiful esthetics. And I apologize to American designers but French lingerie (and Italian ones) are nicer than anything you can find in the U.S.

7. They have zero expectations

We don't look for Prince Charming. Let me take it back: we don't always. Yes, we love to be in love, and finding the perfect one is on our radar; but we also enjoy friends, friends with benefits, romantic partners, and passionate flings.

The word "dating" doesn't exist in French. We have acquaintances, friends, and lovers. This "in-between game" called dating that I discovered in the U.S. simply doesn't exist. Expectations in dating are so bad that a correlation between aggression and relationship expectations was demonstrated in a 2007 study.

If you kiss, you are lovers; if it ends after a couple of kisses, it is not the end of the world and there will be always another one.

8. They're passionate

Talking about kissing, we are Epicurean. We enjoy our food and drinks, and we enjoy kissing. Don't tell a French girl to pass on a great dessert, serve her only the best champagne and she will be happy.

Kiss her passionately and she may show you that enjoying intimacy is not an exclusive male privilege. We do too, but only with the right man. A study of intimacy, passion, and commitment in adult romantic relationships showed a decline over time in passion only for the women in the study, which stresses the importance of keeping your passion alive.

9. They're not hard to get, they just know their worth

We know what we want. We know our value, but we also know what we are looking for. We want it all: the handsome, smart, successful, romantic guy who will treat us like the queen we are. And do not worry, we will be grateful for who you are.

We will pay attention to be at our best every time we can, we will treat you nicely and make you feel special because you are. If not, you’re out.

One misconception is that the French are unfaithful. We are usually in committed relationships but if you are not on board, or if we don’t believe in the relationship, we will look for the next one.

