7 Little Behaviors Common In People Who Have Happy Relationships

The most important thing you can do for your relationship is to take care of yourself.
By Lianne Avila
Last updated on Mar 12, 2024
Photo: Dean Drobot | Canva
Research has found that self-care is good for your mental health. That means self-care is also good for your relationship. What's even better is when you and your partner practice self-care together. You are not a machine. If you don't stop, you will burn out. This will cause you to feel resentful toward friends and family when you see them having fun.
This doesn't mean you run from one task to another. You want to move through your day mindfully. I see it all the time, I go to the gym and I'm at a great class. Then, I see people running out before the cool-down is over. That's the best part! I don't get it. Why would you leave? It will eventually catch up to you, and you will injure yourself. You also don't need your phone when you exercise. This is time for you. Turn off your phone and enjoy the workout.
RELATED: 7 Simple Ways To Be Kind To Yourself Every Day
Here are 7 behaviors common in people who have happy relationships:
1. They laugh
Remember when you were a child? You laughed all the time. Children can play and laugh all day if you let them. The next time you have a chance, watch children playing on the playground. They're running around having a good time with their friends.
Adults take life very seriously and forget to laugh. Laughter is good for you. It helps relieve stress and headaches. When was the last time you had a good belly laugh? If you can’t remember, then it’s been too long. Watch your favorite comedy. Spend time with friends and family whom you can let your hair down with.
2. They have regular health checkups
This may sound small or simple, but it does make a big difference. Make sure you have a checkup every year with your doctor. I’m surprised how often I hear that people aren’t doing this. Studies have shown you will live a healthier and longer life by visiting your doctor regularly. Please don’t tell me you don’t have enough time. It doesn’t take that long, and you are worth it.
RELATED: 10 Tiny Warning Signs Something’s Up With Your Health
3. They sleep well
All too often, you put sleep at the bottom of your priority list. Your body needs sleep to recharge. Your brain can’t function when you don’t have enough rest. Start to get into a routine of going to bed at the same time and waking up at the same time.
4. They. relax and do nothing sometimes
We all know the importance of self-care, but we don’t have a routine for it. People talk about going to yoga classes, getting massages, and eating healthy. These are all great things, but the truth is you don’t have to do anything. Take a day off, everyone will be alright.
5. They learn to breathe and let go
Sometimes, you have to accept things how they are. You need to stop pushing yourself. Stop trying to wade upstream at high tide. If you don’t stop, you will exhaust yourself. This can lead to burnout. You can’t go back and you can’t predict the future. This means you can’t control everything. When you learn to let go, you will feel better about yourself. Your family will notice and appreciate this.
RELATED: 10 Tiny Habits That Will Make You Happier Than 98% Of People
6. They feed their body nutritious foods
Studies have found that food affects your mood. Stay away from foods that are high in sugar and fast food. Neither of them has many nutrients that are good for you. Eat lots of green leafy vegetables and fruit. They are good for a meal or a snack. Eat lean protein with your meals. Make sure you add some fat to your meal plan. Stick with the good fats, such as olive oil or avocados. This will help you feel full. You can have some carbohydrates. Stick with wheat rather than white bread.
7. They spend a little money on themselves
You buy for the children, your husband, and the home. When was the last time you bought yourself something just because you wanted it? That’s right, you didn’t necessarily need it, you just wanted it. Maybe that dress or necklace made you feel pretty. A day at the spa away from home can make you feel amazing. The effects of spending a little money on yourself can go a long way. You don’t always need to be so frugal. Set up a self-care plan with your partner today. Start with just one of these tips. You will feel happier, and this will spill over into your relationship. Fun shouldn't be at the bottom of the list, it should be first.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 7 Little Ways The Healthiest People Take Care Of Themselves Each Day
More for You:
Lianne Avila is a licensed marriage and family therapist with a practice in San Mateo, CA. Her work has been featured in Psych Central, BRIDES, and Prevention.