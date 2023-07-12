Judge Judy's Brutal Relationship Advice Is Actually Brilliant

Judge Judy Sheindlin's show, Judge Judy, has been on the air for nearly 20 years, and she's been a family court judge for even longer than that. She's known for her swift justice and for her "Judyisms" sayings, such as "Do I have stupid written over my forehead?" and "Do I look like I need help from you?"

Not only is she a judge and a TV personality, but she's also an author of several books, including Beauty Fades, Dumb is Forever: The Making of a Happy Woman. This makes her the perfect woman to give this kind of advice to women. Sometimes we all need a little tough love.

On an episode of The Ellen Show, Judge Judy handed in her verdict on women who find themselves stuck in life and what they can do to protect themselves. She would know, she sees it all the time on her show.

The Honorable Judge Judy told Ellen the motivation for the reason many women came into her TV courtroom.

"Women make a terrible mistake because they usually are so desperate to nest that they pick up on schlubs and worthless pieces of trash they pick up in a bar, and then turn around and give them the keys to their car, invite them to move in, give them a credit card, and they're surprised one day when their car is gone, their credit card is maxed, and they're alone," she said. "They seem to replicate that behavior again and again. And that frustrates me."

She went on to give advice that all women — even those who don't foolishly trust a man with everything they own — can use: "The only way it won't happen is if you equip yourself to be financially independent. Because once a woman gives up financial independence to a mate, it's over."

If you can take care of yourself with your own money, you're not dependent on anybody else, and you won't get taken advantage of by some loser.

"Everybody has to have something that they're good at, where they can earn a living. Not everybody's going to be a millionaire but you gotta learn how to make a living," she advised.

Love is a great thing to strive for, but it's not always guaranteed to take care of you and pay your bills, only you can do that. So maybe the next time a scrub tries to talk to you from the passenger seat of his best friend's ride, really think if he can give you the future you want.

