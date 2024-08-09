3 Irritating Questions Husbands Don't Love Hearing From Their Wives

He can't win with these questions.

Last updated on Aug 09, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman asks her husband questions that irritates him. pixelshot | Canva
Advertisement

Communication is crucial in a healthy relationship, and most guys are game to answer any questions you may have. However, there are some questions to never ask a guy.

Not only do men never want to hear these questions come out of a woman's mouth, but they may inadvertently sabotage your chances of maintaining a relationship with him.

RELATED: 7 Things You Should Never, Ever Do For A Man

Here are 3 irritating questions husbands don't love hearing from their wives:

1. "Do you think I'm fat?"

Men despise this question.

Advertisement

First of all, there's no clear way for him to answer correctly. If he says "no," the woman might accuse him of lying, but if he answers with brutal honesty and says, "No, but you could lay off the ice cream," it will only hurt her feelings. 

Men are attracted to confident women, and questions like these make you look needy and insecure. 

@candicetamara_ NEEDY NO MORE masterclass - link in bio ❤️ #anxiousattachment #toxicrelationships #healthyrelationship #therapy #anxiousattachmentstyle #codependency #codependencyrecovery #needyourlove #needybehavior ♬ original sound - Candice Tamara

Confidence is useful for more than getting a guy's attention. It can help us reach our goals, cope better with stress, and be better off psychologically, according to research.

Advertisement

RELATED: If You Want To Keep Him Around, Stop Doing These 10 Things

2. "What was your ex like?"

Before you ask this question, consider what your motives are.

Are you trying to get insight into what kind of women he's attracted to? Are you just nosy and curious? Are you jealous that he's been in love before? 

Now that you've answered the why, consider this: does it really matter? If he's not with her and he's with you, what more do you need to know?

Questions like this only make you look insecure. That relationship didn't work out for a reason, so don't give him a reason to look back. 

RELATED: 10 Questions Women Have Always Wanted To Ask About Men — And What Guys Really Think

Advertisement

3. "Will you call me when you get there... and text me when you're leaving... and call me before you go to sleep?"

Guys love to call and text their girlfriends, but only when they want to. Not because they feel like they have to. 

When a guy feels like he has to call you and "check in" with his every move, he will slowly start resenting you more and more each time he picks up the phone.

Related Stories From YourTango:
28 Experts Reveal The #1 Phrase That Will Damage A Relationship
5 Ways To Set A Much-Needed Boundary — Without Saying A Single Word
Dating Coach Reveals What It Means When A Man Says 'I'll Call You' At The End Of A Date

His hourly phone calls might make you feel secure, but wouldn't you enjoy the attention more if you gave your guy the license to make his own choices about how to let you know that you're important and that he's thinking about you? 

Advertisement

It will feel a lot better when you know it's coming from a place of love, rather than him simply doing it because he has to.

RELATED: 11 Things A Strong Woman Would Never Ask A Man To Do

Lottie Williams is the Head of Content at We Love Dates. She has been featured in Patti Knows, the Independent, askmen, and more.

More for You:
Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)
20 Little Things Women Do That Guys Secretly Love
Exactly How To Manifest The Relationship You Want (And Actually Get It)
Why Your Ex Probably Isn’t A Narcissist (According To A Psychologist)