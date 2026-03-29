When a man truly loves you, he will never disrespect you, especially in your presence. This type of man is always putting his partner first. If someone has something negative to say about you, they will likely stand up for you.

Maintaining a healthy and happy relationship is a priority for a man who loves you from the depths of his soul. When he’s around you, he will always be on his best behavior. He doesn’t want to offend you or hurt your feelings. Instead, he will try to be the most loving and appreciative partner he can be. This behavior shows how much he cares. A good partner will always keep it respectful.

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If a man truly loves you from the depths of his soul, he'll avoid these 11 behaviors in your presence

1. Disrespect

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Disrespect can ruin a relationship. When two people love each other, treating the other person poorly shouldn’t be an option. Arguments come up, but it’s important that both people still show respect for the person they love. Disrespect can look like different things. Sometimes, it could be as simple as taking a poor tone with you, or as serious as flirting with another woman in your presence.

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Men who love their partners from the depths of their souls stay respectful. They know that their behavior matters. Instead of acting out in your presence, they will try their best to remain kind and respectful.

2. Emotional neglect

Emotional connection is important in a relationship. To experience true emotional intimacy, both partners have to put their guard down. Showing up and supporting your partner is key in a healthy relationship. In your presence, a man who truly loves you from the depths of your soul would never neglect your feelings. Instead, they will show up open and honest in the relationship.

When a partner lacks emotional awareness in a relationship, he may be pushing his partner away. Without that connection, he may be neglecting her needs. A truly good partner will always try their best to acknowledge your emotions and care for you the best they can.

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3. Manipulation

You should never feel manipulated in a relationship. If a man is constantly playing mind games with you, he does not love you from the depths of his soul. That type of man is likely guilty of gaslighting and love bombing. They say what they think you want to hear, and may also try to convince you that your feelings are wrong. A true, loving partner will not do this.

A good partner will never try to manipulate you. It’s a sign that they respect and love you.

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4. Being unreliable

A man who truly loves you from the depths of his soul will do whatever he can for his partner. In your presence, a good partner will never be unreliable. Whether it’s with his words or his actions, this type of man is likely stepping up for his partner every day. Being there for her is important, and he will show it. Someone unreliable likely does not love you with their whole soul.

If a man makes a promise to you, he should keep it. A man who loves you fully will do everything he can to be someone you can count on. He will likely try his best to prevent himself from being unreliable when he is with you. Consistency means everything in relationships.

5. Talking poorly about you

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We’ve all heard someone say something hurtful about us and try to pretend it was a joke. Hiding cruel intentions behind a ‘joke’ is something a good partner would never do. At the end of the day, there may be a bit of truth packed in that joke, which is painful to think about. In your presence, a man who loves you from the depths of his soul will always treat you with respect. He’ll never talk poorly about you or make cruel jokes at your expense.

“It’s never just a joke. Okay, fine, sometimes it is just a joke. But there is always a nugget of truth inside the joke. It’s like how we give dogs pills by putting them inside a scoop of peanut butter. The pills are the truth, and the peanut butter is the humor that makes it go down easier. Go unnoticed,” says Phil Stark, LMFT. A loving person doesn't act this way in your presence.

6. Crossing boundaries

Boundaries are important in a relationship. We need to hold the other person in our lives accountable. If a man is willing to cross that line, it’s a sign that he doesn’t take the relationship seriously. Instead of respecting your wants and needs, he does what he wants instead. His priority is himself, not you.

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A man who loves you from the depths of his soul will always respect your boundaries. He wants to make sure you feel safe in the relationship. You will always come first to someone like this.

7. Dishonesty

Relationships need honesty. A man who is willing to lie to you doesn’t have your best interest at heart. If he is willing to lie in your presence, it’s clear he only cares about himself. Instead of being honest, he may try to use you. Whether he’s seeing someone else behind your back or answering serious questions with an obvious lie, this behavior is frustrating to deal with. Someone like this isn’t going to make a good partner.

Honesty comes naturally in a relationship with someone who loves you from the depths of your soul. It’s proof that they care about you. They want to do right by you, which is important in a healthy relationship.

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8. Constant criticism

Healthy criticism is something a man who truly loves you from the depths of his soul will offer in your presence. He wants you to be the best you can be and will likely provide both helpful and respectful criticism when needed. It can be something that brings two people together. However, he will never try to make you feel bad about yourself. It’s what sets him apart from other men.

It’s a different story with a man who doesn’t love you. This type of man will pick on you. He’ll point out your every flaw. Someone with your best interests in mind will never make you feel bad about yourself with constant criticism.

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9. Withholding affection

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Affection is how some people show love. When a man loves you from the depths of his soul, it’s no surprise that he isn’t afraid to show you affection. When you are with him, he may feel comfortable giving small displays of affection, like holding hands or kissing. However, in a less healthy relationship, a man may withhold affection as a punishment. If he isn’t happy with you, he will show it. It can be hurtful. A good partner would likely never do something like that.

“Some people withhold affection as a punishment, and some do it as a protective mechanism. No matter which form of withholding you’re experiencing, there are ways to cope. If your partner withholds affection due to a protective mechanism, communicate clearly and encourage them to seek professional help,” says Marissa Moore.

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10. Refusing accountability

Taking responsibility matters. When someone does something that hurts you, they need to own up to it. Sometimes, men can struggle to see their own faults. Instead, they may place the blame on you rather than owning up to their own bad behavior. It’s easy to get caught up in protecting our own egos, but it’s the least we can do when we love someone.

If a man loves you from the depths of his soul, he will never refuse accountability in your presence. Instead, he knows the importance of his words and actions. He likely wants to be the best partner he can for you. Accountability brings positive change to a relationship.

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11. Comparing you to others

Have you ever had someone you cared about compare you to someone else? Maybe you were at a party, and he made a rude comment about how he wished you looked like someone else there. That feeling can pack a punch. After being told this, it’s hard to recover. You may think he isn’t happy with you and would rather be with that other person. It can shift the entire energy in the relationship.

A good man would never do something like this in your presence. He respects you and loves you for who you are. He isn’t looking at anyone else because all of his attention is on you. It’s a way he shows how he loves you from the depths of his soul.

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Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.