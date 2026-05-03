Some men find it easy to blame everyone but themselves, especially when they are dating. They can’t seem to settle down with anyone. Every woman they meet is missing something, and they can’t figure out why.

The issue is probably with the man, not the woman. When a man thinks no one is good enough for him, he might be lacking basic life skills that keep him from realizing it. Whether he has no self-awareness and gets himself into complicated dating situations, or emotional unavailability that pushes women away, many of these issues can be traced back to him. He may think he hasn’t found his perfect match, but he may be sabotaging himself and his relationships. Basic life skills can help in romantic relationships, and a guy who lacks them might never find the right one to settle down with.

Advertisement

If a man thinks no woman is ever good enough, he's probably lacking 11 basic life skills

1. Self-awareness

fizkes by Getty Images via canva

If a man lacks self-awareness, he probably has no idea how his behavior impacts others. This skill allows them to understand and respond to their emotions. Without it, they can push people away with their actions. Their emotions might become too much for them, and instead of working through them, they lash out. This can weaken relationship bonds.

Advertisement

This man might think no woman is good enough, but in reality, he’s not dealing with his own emotions or behaviors. He’s pushing people away through his behavior and blaming everyone but himself.

2. Emotional availability

In a healthy relationship, both partners need to be emotionally available to each other. Each person needs to be open and willing not only to share their own feelings, but also to hear the other person’s out. Processing emotions is important in a relationship. If a man is unable to do this, he might continuously push women away. Instead of realizing he’s the problem, he’ll point the blame on the other person.

Emotional availability ebbs and flows in a relationship. Sometimes, one partner is carrying more of the weight than others. If a man isn’t willing to meet his partner this way, he’s likely sabotaging his own relationships with the lack of basic life skills he has.

Advertisement

3. Realistic expectations

Some men sabotage themselves because they lack realistic expectations. They enter relationships assuming the woman in their life will check every box. If she doesn’t have every trait he wants, he may push her away. This isn’t fair to either one of them. By holding out for the perfect match, he might be losing out on a special relationship.

He might think a woman isn’t good enough for him because he has unrealistic expectations of her. Someone with basic life skills knows that no one is perfect. Those who can’t grasp that will continue to find themselves in unhappy relationships, growing frustrated because every little need isn't being met.

Advertisement

4. The ability to commit

Every relationship needs commitment. It’s unfair to expect a woman to stick around if he isn’t willing to give it his all. Some men have serious commitment issues. They may not devote themselves to a woman fully and still wonder why they can’t have a successful relationship. Instead of looking internally at their own problems, they blame everyone but themselves.

Commitment issues can be worked on over time. If he refuses to put the effort in, he’ll continue to miss out on what could be his perfect relationship.

5. Communication skills

Anastasiya Vragova from Pexels via Canva

Advertisement

No couple’s communication skills are perfect. Still, many show up to conversations and try to solve things calmly and civilly. Telling your partner how you feel and being met with kindness in return is important. If a man thinks he never does anything wrong, but communicates poorly, he’s setting himself up for failure in a relationship. He can blame her all he wants, but the problem is deeper within himself than he may realize.

Successful communication skills help with problem-solving. A man who lacks these skills might end up in constant arguments with the woman in his life. It’s easier to blame her for everything than it is to reflect on his lack of skills.

6. Empathy for others

Empathy plays a significant role in relationships because it helps us understand how our partners are feeling. By putting ourselves in their shoes, we can comfort them better. When the relationship faces challenges, empathy helps you navigate them. Couples often come back together stronger when they share this skill. It keeps the relationship going when it seems like it might end.

Advertisement

A man who lacks empathy may not treat his relationship with as much kindness or concern. Instead, he’ll lose patience when the woman in his life is unhappy. This ultimately pushes her away, but he still might find a way to assume it was because she wasn’t good enough.

7. Confidence

If a man lacks confidence, he might be easily upset by his partner. Struggling with jealousy or uncertainty often affects how men show up in relationships. He might not think he is good enough for her, especially if she has other people in her life he compares himself to. Coming to terms with a lack of confidence isn’t easy. Instead, he might act out and think the woman he’s seeing isn’t good enough for him when, in reality, he feels bad about himself.

Low self-esteem can make you question trust in a relationship. If a man assumes only the worst about a woman because of his own confidence issues, he might project them. In the end, he’s sabotaging the relationship while trying to convince himself that she was never good enough for him to begin with.

Advertisement

8. Ambition to get ahead

I don’t know about you, but if a man doesn’t have ambition, I’m not interested in spending time with him. If a woman is a real go-getter, she likely wants a partner who will match that energy. If a man is comfortable staying stagnant and doesn’t put in effort to be his best, she might grow tired of him. In the end, she could leave him, and somehow, he’ll think it was because she wasn’t good enough for him.

Ambition is crucial for personal growth. Some men are totally fine staying how they are. This can be unappealing to women, but a man may assume she wasn’t good enough for him if she chooses to walk away.

Advertisement

9. Conflict resolution skills

Alena Shekhovtsova from corelens via Canva

Some men might think a relationship is bad if arguments come up. The truth is, every couple experiences problems at some point. What matters most is how they bounce back from it. Strong partnerships are centered around conflict resolution skills. When a disagreement breaks out, they might quickly hash it out and solve it productively. If a man doesn’t have these skills, he may continue to struggle through constant arguments with a woman.

If he’s unable to solve the problem alongside her, he may start to vilify her. Now, he sees her exclusively as the problem. When it doesn’t work out, it’s easy for him to say that she wasn’t good enough for him when, in reality, he didn’t put in much effort himself.

Advertisement

10. Patience

It’s not surprising that a man with no patience may find himself in one unhappy relationship after another. Our partners are going to do things that get on our nerves. We have to work through it when it comes up. By having patience, you’re allowing the person in your life to be who they are, even if you find something they do frustrating. If a man has no patience, he might find himself snapping at his partner often, alienating her each time he lashes out.

It takes patience to bite your tongue in a relationship. If a man is firing off every bad thought he has at his partner because she tested his patience, he may convince himself that she was never good enough for him.

Advertisement

11. Flexibility

Every relationship needs some flexibility. Things are not always going to go the way you want them to. You have to be ready to go along with the ride. Some men don’t have this basic life skill. They want everything their way at all times. Not being able to give in and reach a compromise, he might find the woman in his life isn’t good enough for him.

The truth is, he’s approaching the relationship with too much rigidity. This can cause tension and ultimately, a breakup. Being flexible doesn’t always mean settling for less. It does, however, mean working together as a couple. If he can’t do that, he’ll claim a woman wasn’t good enough for him, but in reality, he wasn’t willing to work with her.

Advertisement

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.