If A Guy Picks One Of These 5 Halloween Costumes, He's 'Relationship Material' According To A Therapist

It's officially "Spooky Season" and Halloween night is almost here! If you're single, it's a great night for finding much more than candy, if you will. People don't dress provocatively on Halloween just for the sake of it, of course!

On social media, Halloween has become Gen Z's new unofficial "cuffing season kickoff," so the millions of young single folks heading to Halloween parties on the 31st are definitely on the prowl.

And according to a therapist, the costume a guy chooses might just be an indicator of what kind of man he really is. If you're just looking for a Halloween fling, that's one thing. But if you're looking for a guy to actually settle down with? There are a few costume types that say it all.

Dr. Mindy DeSeta, Ph.D., a psychotherapist and relationship expert at dating app Hily, has some "cheat codes" for figuring out which dudes are good for a fling and which might be worthy of the future-husband shortlist. And like everything on Halloween, this too all comes down to the costume.

5 Halloween costumes that show a guy is 'relationship material,' according to a therapist:

1. Gomez Addams

Hollywood's spookiest dad is a renowned romantic, and Dr. DeSeta says he's pretty much an icon of secure attachment energy.

"Men drawn to this character archetype often have healthier relationship patterns," she says. "They are expressive, emotionally available, and communicate well."

Why else would he stan Gomez in the first place, right?

"His costume choice is showing you that he prioritizes his partner's pleasure and emotional connection," Dr. DeSeta says. In short: Marry him.

2. Travis Kelce

Listen, if he's good enough for Taylor Swift…

Guys who gravitate to Travis are "confident, charismatic, and know how to work a room," Dr. DeSeta says — which can point to an ego, of course, but it also means he's "the life of the party" and brings that energy to relationships and intimacy, too.

"Plus, he's got that 'golden retriever boyfriend' energy mixed with athletic stamina, which means he's attentive, eager to please, and has the endurance to back it up," she adds. A winner, all the way around.

3. Superman

Okay, sure, the whole dual identity thing could point to a Jekyll-and-Hyde tendency, but it also suggests, as Dr. DeSeta puts it, "there's more beneath the surface than what meets the eye." This is a guy with hidden depths, equally comfortable suited up for the office and for superheroism.

"He's signaling that his superhero side isn't just about physical strength," Dr. DeSeta explains, "it's about creating sensual connection." My hero, as the saying goes.

4. K-Pop Demon Hunter

"This guy is equal parts pretty boy and [bad boy]," Dr. DeSeta says, "which means he's not afraid to blur the lines between soft and intense." He likes everything, himself included, to look good and pays attention to the details. He's "the type who sets the mood with lighting, music, and scents," Dr. DeSeta says. "He’s into the whole experience."

And he's also confident enough to embrace his feminine side while he's being dark and mysterious and, you know, hunting demons. If that mix of light and dark is your thing, lock him down.

5. Carmy from 'The Bear'

He's intense, he's focused, and probably a little stressed. This is the kind of guy who probably threw his costume together at the last minute because he's so focused on his drive, he didn't plan ahead, Dr. DeSeta said.

But he'll bring that energy to the relationship, too. As Dr. DeSeta puts it, "once he’s locked in, he is all yours and ready to please." Hopefully, he doesn't have Carmy's dark and stormy past to go with it, but regardless, "you're about to benefit from all that intensity."

