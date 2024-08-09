When reading the surveys and the questionnaires that I receive, many people express that they want a committed partner and someone who is a good companion.

What makes a good relationship anyway? Is there a simple answer to such a complex question? It turns out, it's how you feel about your partner rather than any special personality trait they have that makes such a good relationship, according to findings published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Advertisement

I started thinking about this relationship question: what makes a good companion? Do you have what it takes to be a good companion to your love interest?

Here are 7 'green-flag' signs your spouse is a great companion:

1. You can have fun together.

With the right partner, you can be silly together and laugh with one another. Also, you get one another’s jokes and humor. There are benefits to creating a relationship filled with laughter, as it can lead to higher relationship satisfaction, according to one study.

2. You feel heard.

You can express empathy without having to solve their problem. You seek to understand your partner and are sensitive to his or her needs and requests.

Advertisement

3. You like spending time with their friends, family and colleagues and doing things that interest them.

Perhaps you may go to the occasional hockey game with his work buddies and their wives even though this is not an activity you would choose to do on your own!

Pexels / Lynda Sanchez

Advertisement

4. You feel like they're willing to compromise and consider what’s best for you're relationship together.

What is important here is to be working to find livable solutions for the “we” instead of only thinking what’s in it for “me”! If your partner gets a desirable overseas assignment, you may try and work out a way with your work to join your partner for some part of that time.

5. You feel deep appreciation for having your partner in your life.

You can do this both verbally and by your actions such as gift giving or helping your partner with a chore in order to make their life a bit easier. One example of this is your offering to bring home dinner after a difficult day at work.

6. You both are okay with agreeing to disagree sometimes.

You are able to listen to your partner’s point of view with respect and kindness, even though you may not be on the same page.

Advertisement

7. You feel like you're both able to 'go with the flow'.

So if your partner needs to pick up tennis balls for her game tomorrow at the store in between dinner and a movie, you are more than happy to go along and take this quick diversion from your plans.

Amy Schoen is a D.C.-based national expert in dating and relationship coaching who's helped countless couples find love.