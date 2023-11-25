Grateful Girlfriend Shares The Results After Her Boyfriend Learned To Do Her Nails So They Could Save Money

A woman has shared the heartwarming hobby that her boyfriend decided to learn and the beauty that exists in seemingly mundane and simple gestures between a loving couple.

In a TikTok video, Dakota, and her boyfriend, Jay, revealed the time-consuming beauty service Jay decided to learn so that Dakota wouldn't have to spend too much money on herself.

She shared the results of her boyfriend learning how to do gel nails.

In multiple videos on Dakota and Jay's joint TikTok account, she admitted that her boyfriend learned how to do Gel X, a type of manicure so that she could save money and skip the salon. Their entire page is dedicated to the process and features the tools that Jay uses along with the results of his time and effort.

As it turns out, women think Jay is pretty awesome for it. Countless commenters agreed that Jay goes above and beyond with such a sweet gesture.

"My boyfriend taught himself how to do Gel X so we could save money," Dakota wrote in overlay text as her boyfriend sat across from her, expertly doing her nails.

In the TikTok video, she explained that her boyfriend hasn't been doing nails for that long, but seems to be dedicated to it. At one point, he even decided to pick out the design to do on his girlfriend's nails.

In a rather professional setting, Jay displayed all of the proper tools and seemed to know exactly how to use each implement. An impressive skill, and as someone who has struggled immensely with trying to do my own nails instead of going to a salon, one that should be applauded.

"He sang through the four hours this took," she continued, showing off all of the Gel X extensions that her boyfriend had applied to her nails. "He may not be a Virgo but has the attention to detail."

Dakota revealed that her boyfriend also does her mom's and friends' nails.

Not only does Jay take the time and energy to do his girlfriend's nails, but he's taken those skills and is using them on Dakota's mom and girlfriends too. In another TikTok video, Dakota filmed her boyfriend doing her mother's nails for Valentine's Day.

"My mom always puts everyone else before herself," Dakota wrote about her mother. "So, he wanted to do something special for her. She immigrated from India when she was 19 and worked really hard to give me a better life than she had growing up."

For Valentine's Day, Dakota's mom requested that Jay design nails with a "chrome powder finish," and the finished product was more than amazing. Dakota admitted that she's so proud of her boyfriend for only learning how to do nails three months before and putting his all into it.

"I think this is the best set he's done since he started learning a few months ago," Dakota prefaced in another TikTok video of her boyfriend doing her friend's nails. "He started doing my nails so we could save money but realized he was good at it."

According to Teen Vogue, a gel manicure often costs a lot more than a traditional manicure, especially if there's gel art involved. A basic one-color gel manicure can range from $30-60, depending on where you go to have it done, of course. With nail art, you could easily be paying close to $100 or more.

While the practicality of saving money on salon visits is evident, what resonates more deeply in regard to Dakota and Jay's relationship is the amount of love and effort that he chose to invest in not only each nail design but the entire process as well. From meticulously selecting a design to having a happy-go-lucky attitude and singing through the hours-long process, Jay's commitment goes beyond the monetary savings.

It's a genuine investment in the happiness and well-being of Dakota and, by extension, her loved ones. Sometimes, the most profound expressions of love are found in the simplest gestures.

In Jay's case, actively learning how to create a heartwarming nail experience for his girlfriend and the people in her life proves that he's more than just a loving partner, he's a keeper.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.