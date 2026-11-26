Marriage is hard. Being a good partner in marriage is harder than being a good parent or excelling on the job. Both of those things take work, perseverance, and patience. But marriage is just, well ... different. Like most marriages, mine has had its share of ups and downs.

Mostly ups, but I'd be lying if I said there weren't a few "I don't think we're going to make it" moments over the past 10 years, particularly in the early settling-in months of our marriage. Real life is full of real doubts, real problems, and rough patches, but in my years of experience, these rules make marriage a lot smoother.

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Gen X and older millennials are making marriage easier by bringing back these old-school rules:

1. One-on-one couple time is non-negotiable

Before calendars and group chats ran everything, couples kept a standing date night, and many Gen-X and older Millennial couples are bringing that habit back. If you're feeling frustrated, upset, or even just ho-hum about your partner, your knee-jerk reaction may be avoidance.

Make sure you're clearing time to do things together, whether that's date night or simple downtime together. Be deliberate about your time spent as a couple, and you might surprise yourself and find that you're looking forward to it.

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2. Scheduling alone time is also non-negotiable

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Older generations made room for hobbies and quiet time of their own, and it's a habit many couples are reclaiming. I'm a firm believer in alone time. Even the most extroverted extrovert needs at least some alone time.

If you're going through relationship troubles or even just experiencing ambivalence, taking that extra time to take care of yourself is all the more important. If you take the time to nurture yourself, you'll be a better partner.

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3. When you're really mad, make a list of your partner's good qualities

Counting your blessings is about as old-fashioned as advice gets, and older couples are now turning it toward their spouses. Sit down and make a list of the things you like about your partner.

There's something that attracted you to him or her in the first place. Focus on those things. If you're in fake it 'til you make it mode, it helps to keep your mind on positive traits.

4. Going to bed angry is fine; holding a grudge is not

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The old but gold advice to never go to bed angry still holds up. Yes, this is much easier to preach than to practice. But seriously, stop holding grudges.

There are things about your significant other that will drive you crazy. There may be things about him (or her) that fall into the realm of character flaws, and you have to decide whether or not you can live with them and accept them.

Letting go of your grudges is a hard thing to do, but making a focused effort to do it will help you to focus on the positive attributes of your relationship.

5. Take responsibility for your side of the street

Owning up to your mistakes is a value many Gen-X and Millennial folks were raised on, and it matters just as much in marriage. This goes along with letting go of grudges.

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You have your flaws too, and the potholes in your relationship probably have at least a little to do with you. Fake it 'til you make it pairs well with "give a little, get a little." While you're working on your relationship, be cognizant of things you're doing to stall it.

6. Accept that every good marriage has its bad moments

"For better or for worse" is one of the oldest promises in the book, and Gen-X and older Millennials know it means riding out the hard times too. I'm probably not the first person who said "I do" with unrealistic expectations of what "happily ever after" would look like. I got married in October to a man I'd had only one notable argument with during a two-plus-year courtship. It came as a complete shock to my system when things got tough two weeks before Christmas.

Sometimes love, liking each other, and common ground aren't enough to make a marriage go. Even the best marriages weather some storms, and expecting idyllic perfection probably isn't realistic.

There's no black-and-white answer or a cure-all for a struggling marriage, but if you're coasting and feeling "meh" about your partner and not ready to throw in the towel, these little tricks might help you figure out where you want to be.

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I'm no expert on relationships, or anything else, really. I'm just a wife who stuck it out during a particularly rough period, and I'm glad I did.

Jill Robbins is a freelance writer, blogger, and speaker. She's a regular contributor to Babble and Ravishly, as well as on her Substack.