Despite coming from different generations, Gen X and Millennial women have a few similarities. Years of overworking and putting everyone else first have led many of these women to walk away from relationships that no longer serve them.

Research from Bowling Green State University has explored how these generations view marriage and divorce, and for many women who've reached a point where they simply have nothing left to give, continuing to put up with the same problems is no longer an option. Instead, they're choosing to protect their time, energy, and happiness. They're not just walking away from romantic relationships, either. Many are also ending stressful family relationships, toxic friendships, and other connections that leave them feeling drained. Here are the types of relationships they're becoming less willing to tolerate.

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Gen X and Millennial women are choosing to walk away from these 5 types of relationships:

1. One-sided relationships where they're expected to do everything

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Kate Engler, a licensed therapist who specializes in Gen X relationships, explains that Gen X women are expected to do everything and have everything. Since they have to work and take care of their children, they may not have the energy needed to maintain a healthy relationship.

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Eventually, women are overworked and have little left to give. Their relationship with their partner may be the first thing they let go of. They’ll have to leave to reclaim themselves and their own happiness.

2. Unequal marriages where their partner doesn't pull their weight

Gen X women are leaving relationships where they feel mentally and emotionally checked out. Instead of fighting with their partner, they tend to quietly disengage from their marriage and file for divorce or separate when they are ready.

At home, their partner starts to feel more like a roommate and someone who doesn’t help them with their share of the load. All of the unequal labor leads to exhaustion and hopelessness. To their partner, it may seem like it came out of nowhere, but for Gen X women, it can feel like relief.

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3. Toxic work relationships that leave them feeling burned out

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By now, many Gen X and Millennial women have spent years in the workplace and adjusted to its demands. They may know what to expect and might have moved up the career ladder a few times. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they aren’t overwhelmed.

With their heavy workloads and toxic coworkers and managers, Gen X and Millennial women are feeling burned out and drained. Many of them may still worry about their finances and whether they'll have enough money to retire. They may feel like they have a lot on their plate, and something just has to give at some point. This can lead them to distance themselves from toxic coworkers and managers or even leave their jobs altogether.

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4. Family relationships where their boundaries aren't respected

Deciding to end a relationship with family members is never easy. According to research from Cornell University professor Karl Pillemer, 27% of American adults have cut off contact with a family member.

Millennial women are having low contact or cutting off relationships with members of their family who cross their boundaries or cause them a lot of hurt and stress. This happens after years of not being listened to or respected, and they have chosen to put their own emotional and mental health first.

5. Friendships that take more than they give

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Many people have friends they’ve known since childhood or young adulthood. These are the kind of friendships that you would want to keep for a lifetime. But for some people, there may come a time when they have to cut that friend off and move on.

According to a 2023 YouGov survey, 65% of Millennials and 73% of Gen Xers say they've ended a friendship. This could be due to betrayal or both parties moving in different directions. Sometimes, friendship can demand more than they can give.

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Aricka Croxton is a writer with a Bachelor’s Degree in Creative Writing from the University of Michigan, covering relationships, self-help, and wellness.