11 Examples Of Dating Profiles That Make Men Immediately Swipe Left

Love is, as Pat Benatar is known to say, a battlefield. It might not feel that way when you're looking at profiles on dating apps like Tinder or Bumble, constantly swiping left, swiping right, and deliberating whether or not to engage in conversation with someone, but dating is hard work. Sure, you're not in a muddy trench, nor are you brandishing a sword (I mean, I hope not) but it certainly isn't easy.

You've got to go for it hard if you want to find true love that will last a life with your one and only soulmate.

For men and women looking to at least try and forge a long-term relationship with someone special, these apps are great, because they provide us with more options than we've ever had before.

You don't want to wait for the cute barista to notice you for months on end. Instead, you can wait for the cute barista to notice you and go on a bunch of dates with people you meet online while you're doing so!

Most women probably have a long list of dating profiles they've seen in the past that serve as examples and reminders of red flags you need to watch out for you when it comes to separating the wheat from the total nightmares of human beings out there. Well, surprise! Guys do too!

But while women tend to focus on stuff like "this means he might kill, or otherwise cause me severe bodily harm," the things men stay wary of may not be what you might expect.

This Reddit thread on the subreddit r/seduction offers some great insight into what men are concerned they might fall prey to in the world of online dating.

"I've been using Tinder/Bumble for a few years and have yet to find "the girl" after quite a bit of dating. However, the experience has definitely helped me identify the women to avoid based on clues in their Tinder/Bumble profiles. If you like cute, self-confident women with depth then here are some tips on what to avoid:

Her profile consists of three selfies or more. Two is actually pushing it, but three tells me she either has few/zero friends, is insecure, or both.

Her profile description is ONLY her Instagram handle: She's essentially saying that her body should be the only description you need. This type of woman will not be a scion of intellectual thought.

She has profile pictures with animal snap filters: I have no idea why so many women do this — especially the rabbit one. I find it annoying and a hallmark of immaturity.

Her pictures are so photoshopped she looks like a cartoonish blur

She has multiple pictures riding/feeding/posing with horses: This one might just be me, but horse-obsessed women seem to come with baggage

No pictures of her whole body: She's likely hiding something because she's insecure about at least one part of her body. Insecurity, IMO, can be much more unattractive than any of her perceived body flaws

Her profile description says "You must be this height or taller" or "no shorties" etc.: There's a tactful way to do this, but she opted for the mean route — which is a bad sign. If she, on the other hand, had just listed her height she would be sending the same unspoken message. Also, ask yourself if she would be ok with you listing bra size requirements in your profile.

All her profile pictures feature large groups of women: You don't have time to play Where's Waldo and cross reference photos all day to determine her identity. And trust me, you'll be disappointed 95% of the time when you crack the case.

These are just a few examples that I could think of. Does anyone else have their own red flags they look out for?"

So ladies, check out these examples from women's dating profiles the men on Reddit look out for on dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.

(Note: you may want to update your own accordingly. Like, now.)

Here are 11 examples of dating profiles that make men immediately swipe left, according to Reddit:

1. When her interests are generic

"I love food, sleeping, and my friends: She has literally nothing interesting about her except she likes 3 things every single human to exist likes. Of course, you like food, sleeping, and friends. Your brain is hardwired to want these things just like it wants to breathe and not drown. I honestly don't like anyone who feels the need to bring this up.

I love pizza: She likes food that can be customized to every single person's taste on the planet. Wow. How original.

____ University, Instagram name*, *Snapchat name: The minimum required effort. Also, follow me on insta to make me look better.

I love my pet: At least this is a step in some direction. Still not interesting."

2. When her photos only show her face

"She's likely hiding something because she's insecure about at least one part of her body. Insecurity, IMO, can be much more unattractive than any of her perceived body flaws."

3. When she starts a conversation and then doesn't respond

"And what's up with no one answering when they're the ones first initiating the conversation? Infuriating behavior. It's rude to not answer when you wanted to talk in the first place, silly."

4. When she's on that dating app in the first place

"Look, tinder is not good for anything but hookups. It literally isn't. If you swipe through every single girl, you won't find many that stand out as interesting and attractive, they aren't on Tinder. Attractive AND smart girls are out in the real world. I've only met wife material outside in the real world, not on Tinder."

5. When she's got Snapchat pics on her profile

"The Snapchat filters slim the face, remove blemishes, and add/alter the color. It is basically just cheap Photoshop and makeup."

6. When she's got horses in her profile

"This made me laugh as it reminded me of something my stepdad told me once. 'Stay away from horse-girls. They either have too much or too little money and always come with a decent amount of crazy. Trust me on this.'"

7. When she has a height requirement

"There's a tactful way to do this, but she opted for the mean route — which is a bad sign. If she, on the other hand, had just listed her height she would be sending the same unspoken message. Also, ask yourself if she would be ok with you listing bra size requirements in your profile."

8. When there are multiple women in her photos

"You don't have time to play Where's Waldo and cross reference photos all day to determine her identity. And trust me, you'll be disappointed 95% of the time when you crack the case."

9. When she has guys in every picture

"She's not into dating, she's into getting attention from men and having them pay for everything."

10. When she makes selfie faces in every picture

"Enough with the duck lips already."

11. When she knows her angles just a bit too well

"Along with the selfies, if all her pictures, including ones with friends, are from the same angle, she's usually hiding a feature she feels insecure about."

