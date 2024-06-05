Ending A Marriage With Kindness

What’s taken me so long? My intense fear of my husband engaging in irreversible self-harm had frozen me. He is from a country with a very high suicide rate, and he’s also an active alcoholic. Since he only works part-time, he’s usually already drunk by the time I get home from work most days.

Relationship discussions with him are awful. He either cries hysterically or argues and gaslights. I end up never being able to present a concern or make a request, as the conversation morphs into me defending myself against things so stupid I can hardly remember them the next day. It’s all a tactic to control the conversation, all a game — so I stopped playing.

This makes dialogue outside of the safe container of couple’s therapy very daunting for me, but I can’t continue to use that as an excuse to not take control of my life.

Sure, we love each other, but we’re not happy. I have communicated with him very clearly, for years, about not just what I wanted but also what I needed to be happy in our marriage.

I thought of what my therapist told me at one point when I was expressing my frustration over the life I’ve found myself in. I was specifically frustrated at the idea that I’d have to wait years for my husband to get an income that could help us reach certain goals. My therapist responded, “Well, you can have all that, you’re just going to have to make it happen completely on your own. You can’t rely on your husband to help you reach this goal.” She was right. She was so right. They weren’t our goals, they were my goals.

The irony is not lost on me. In my desire to be kind to my husband, ie. keep him happy and avoid arguments, I cultivated a life of extreme unhappiness and dissatisfaction for myself.

Last week I took a drive around my area to look at Christmas lights before they were all taken down for the year. I drove past beautiful homes, with parents out walking dogs with their kids next to them on scooters, and thought of how badly I’d wanted what I saw as a life of abundance, beauty, love, and possibility. I was living a life mired in sorrow and longing, a life that would keep me staring out of the car window indefinitely.

