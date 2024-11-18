10 Emotional Phrases That Will Change How A Man Thinks About A Woman, According To Psychology

In relationships, we emphasize the importance of building one another up rather than pointing fingers and blaming, but guys live in a much different world than women do. This is why the best gifts for him are these free emotional phrases that you can use anytime.

Encouragement is a fundamental part of change and working together in a relationship. You can build an awesome relationship just as you can a miserable one.

Here are 10 emotional phrases that will change how a man thinks about a woman:

1. I love this about you

Telling him you appreciate a specific detail about his personality or behavior gives him an emotional boost and encourages him to continue while letting him know you are aware of his positive effect on the relationship, according to a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

2. You look handsome in that outfit

Taking the time to look his best is a skill. A sense of style does not spontaneously manifest, so when he has put in the effort to look his best, tell him. A compliment on his style tells him what is working and looks good to you and lets him know you are proud to be by his side.

3. I'm so glad you're my man

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A via Shutterstock

A study in the European Psychologist Journal shows how when you communicate how happy you are to be with him, it elevates his self-esteem by communicating your acceptance of all he is. It also implies you accept and want to create all you can create for your future.

4. You're so good with the kids, dog, your parents, waiters or whatever

Men are often told they lack compassion, either from social conditioning or some inherent trait of masculinity, neither of which is completely true.

When the guy you are with demonstrates his ability to care for others, let him know what it means to you. Most men don't know their compassion is a big turn-on.

5. I'm so glad you're a good provider

In a relationship, he wants to be there for you and give you what you want and need. Letting him know you are satisfied with how he is providing for you physically and emotionally helps take off some of the pressure he might be feeling.

6. I'm the luckiest person in the world to have a partner like you

OK, this one is pretty clear. Who doesn't want to hear those words from the person they love? Say this, and watch his heart swell!

7. Don't worry about it, we'll get through it together

Zamrznuti Tonovi via Shutterstock

Research from the American Psychological Association explores how mutual support in a crisis is vital to a healthy relationship. When times get tough, the last thing he or you need is to be stressed out by an argument. The power of knowing you are not in a problem alone can make finding doable solutions much easier.

8. Thank you for fixing, doing, or helping me with that

Showing gratitude is a key factor in maintaining a long-lasting relationship, confirms a study in the Personal Relationships Journal. A thank you for a clear and specific action is a powerful way to let him know you see his demonstration of love.

9. Brag about him in front of others so he can hear

You don't have to boast, but a little brag about how great he is while he is in earshot of the compliment, lets him know your love is authentic. He can feel pride and know you are not afraid to let other people know how great you are together.

10. You are the best lover ever

Tell him "he completes you" without saying "you complete me" and making it feel all clingy, co-dependent, and problematic. You can feel you are one together, a unit, wrapped in a love that enhances all you are and can be. Yet, you can also be completely fine alone and know the love will be amplified when you see him next. We all want to feel love as strongly as possible and know we are loved the same, so tell him.

Women tend to be networkers, and they bond and connect with other women. Guys are often competitive, focused, and constantly looking over their shoulders to see who's ahead and who's behind. They turn to women for safety in expressing themselves emotionally.

Usually, the woman they turn to is their wife or significant other. If she is unaware of her emotional power when talking to her husband or boyfriend, what may seem innocent to her sounds harsh to her partner.

Remember, as a general rule, guys don't have someone telling them how much they like their hair, clothes, or their man bag. Compliments are always more powerful when the person saying them is the emotionally closest one. Ladies, in most cases, that means you.

Mary Jo Rapini, MEd, LPC, is a psychotherapist, author, speaker, and intimacy counselor.