Women Who Love Too Hard For Far Too Long Often Say 9 Desperate Phrases To Get A Man's Attention

It's hard for people outside of bad relationships to understand why women keep trying to make things work.

But because they're afraid of losing what they have, it's how women end up sounding a little desperate when they're trying to get their partner's attention. Even if that man has checked out of the relationship, she can't stop loving him, so she can't let go.

Women use these phrases to get a man's attention because they love too hard for too long

1. 'Do you still love me?'

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It's normal for someone to ask their partner for reassurance occasionally. But doing it all the time is a bad sign. Having to ask about something that's part of the foundation of a relationship means there's deep uncertainty they might not be able to overcome.

Honestly, when a woman asks if a man still loves her, there's a pretty good chance that she already knows the answer. It's just not something that she wants to accept, so she's hoping one last-ditch effort will make him wake up and change his mind.

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2. 'You feel so far away'

Everyone needs space sometimes, and that's not a reason to panic on its own. It's emotional distance that creates real problems in a relationship. That's what happens when someone feels like their partner has drifted so far away that they can't make it back.

Women might point this out with the hope that their husband or boyfriend will understand what they're talking about and try to turn things around. It's really hard to do that when their connection has been severed, though.

3. 'It's like you don't even see me anymore'

It's incredibly hurtful when it feels like the person who's supposed to love you is ignoring you. What's interesting is that people often don't realize that they've checked out that way even when they have.

That means it's possible that a man might not know there's a problem that needs to be fixed, so a woman thinks she'll force him to change if she makes it obvious. But there's no reason to do that if he doesn't want to fix anything. He might really be gone emotionally, even if he's still there physically.

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4. 'I just want you to talk to me'

Communication is one of the most basic elements of a relationship that's absolutely necessary. If that's gone, whatever problems a couple is facing will be much harder to solve, if not completely impossible.

Asking for their partner to talk to them is a desperate thing for women to do. It's pretty much the last step to take before moving on, and it might be way too late for it to make a difference at that point. After all, what do they even have to talk about anymore?

5. 'Tell me what I'm doing wrong'

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It's not easy to be objective about a relationship when you're in the middle of it, which is why people often try to blame themselves for problems that have nothing to do with them. They think that if they change, everything will be fine again.

Desperate women say this when they're trying to regain control over something that's totally out of their hands. They have no reason to blame themselves, but it could get their man's attention. The problem is he could use it as an invitation to be critical instead of helpful.

6. 'I'm sorry I'm not good enough'

Everyone has been guilty of apologizing when they didn't need to because they thought it would smooth things over. But there really is no need to apologize when you didn't do anything wrong.

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That's what makes this phrase so complicated. The women who say it probably don't have anything to apologize for, but their desperation might make them think they should have done more.

Even if this does grab a man's attention, it could make him think the relationship is worth saving because he can expect his partner to always take responsibility for everything. That's completely toxic.

7. 'Why do I have to beg you to care?'

When men take women for granted, they leave them feeling like they need to beg for any kind of affection. That's a wildly unhealthy dynamic and something no one should have to resort to, but they might try if they're truly desperate.

The truth is, a man who doesn't care probably isn't going to change his mind just because his partner tells him what he already knows. And if he doesn't change, it will just lead to more begging.

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8. 'I feel like you're giving up on us'

This sounds dramatic enough that it could stop a man in his tracks, but it's likely more than just a feeling. Women who love too hard know when men already have one foot out the door, even if they don't want to admit it.

There comes a time when a relationship needs to end, whether the couple still loves each other or not. They should direct their energy towards moving on instead of trying to make a doomed partnership work for just a little bit longer.

9. 'Is there anything left that's worth fixing?'

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There's a very real possibility that the answer to this question is no, but no one wants to admit that because it feels like a failure. Getting out of a toxic relationship is actually a good thing, but that doesn't stop women who love hard from refusing to let go.

At this point, they have to realize they aren't just trying to get a man's attention anymore. Instead, they're giving a voice to the things they already know to be true. It's not worth it to keep trying.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.