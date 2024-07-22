Daughter Finds Out Why Her Dad ‘Acts Excited’ To Eat Taco Bell With His Wife Every Week Even Though He Doesn’t Like It

A young woman revealed her father’s ultimate act of true love, which he does for her mother every week, and it has many of us women (and Taco Bell lovers) swooning.

The woman explained that once a week, her parents have Taco Bell for dinner. While she assumed that it meant they both liked Taco Bell, she recently learned the true reason behind their weekly dinner — and it is all because of her dad’s kind heart.

The woman shared that her parents have Taco Bell for dinner once a week because her mother loves it, and her father loves seeing his wife so happy.

In a TikTok video that has been viewed over 6 million times, Shelly (@shellyyyyy_988) said that she always believed that her parents were big Taco Bell fans, given the fact that they had it for dinner at least once a week.

That was until one day, Shelly was hanging out with her father, and he asked her if she wanted something to eat. When she suggested Taco Bell, her father made a shocking confession.

“I don’t really like Taco Bell,” he told her. Puzzled, Shelly asked her father why he got Taco Bell for dinner so frequently

The true reason is something that we all deserve in our relationships.

“He loves my mom so much that he just eats Taco Bell every single week, acts excited about it ... because he loves my mom that much,” she said.

Shelly added that she could not help but cry upon hearing her father’s confession.

Other users were deeply moved by her father’s act of love.

“The right men are such a gift. That's so sweet,” one TikTok user commented.

“This is the kind of relationship I need in my life,” another commenter wrote.

“This is so sweet. My grandpa always got excited for my grandma's desserts and treats every dinner and holiday; after she died, he finally revealed he wasn’t a sweet person,” a third user shared.

While it may seem small and insignificant, taking up your partner’s interests and showing you care about things they like, even their favorite foods, is a fundamental aspect of love.

It illustrates your commitment to their happiness, creates shared experiences and memories, and shows your willingness to support them.

Lead researcher of a study on Happiness, Milla Titova, told Greater Good Magazine, “When we aim to make others happier, we feel connected to them — our relatedness needs are better met — which is important for us.”

That means for this dad, making his wife happy makes him happy, and that brings them closer as a couple.

Even if you do not want to eat your partner’s favorite foods, you can always cook them up, surprise them with a gift card to their favorite restaurant, or anything else that demonstrates your care for them.

Thankfully, Shelly gave viewers a glimpse of her adorable parents, Gail and Jimmy, and their love and dedication to one another.

We wish them a lifetime of happiness and Taco Bell dinner dates — because nothing says “I love you” more than a crunch wrap and a Baja blast!

