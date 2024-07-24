Dating Experts Reveal The 5 'Golden Rules' Of Meeting A Great Woman Online

Why online dating? Honestly, a lot of people must be getting successful hookups otherwise those online dating sites would not prosper. Not only are dating sites prospering they are multiplying. There are a lot of men with online dating profiles, so the competition is high. Successful dating in this highly competitive situation is going to require some advice and some serious pro-tips.

Here are the 5 "golden rules" of meeting a great woman online:

1. Don’t bore a woman with your never-ending novel-like life story no matter how interesting you think it is

Keeping your stories brief but detailed enough to be interesting is a good strategy. Very long intricate date night monologues, long and winding road e-mails, and full memoir profile bios are boring, especially for women who are not even interested in you yet, and don't be thinking. "my female friends love my stories" because, yes, they might find your tales fascinating, but they already know you. Reserve all those epic stories for the right time. Most women want some mysteries to solve, so don’t ruin the discovery process for them.

2. Don’t drown a woman with too many and too frequent e-mails or direct messages

These make you appear over-interested and possibly desperate. The high frequency of communication erases your ‘enigma’ and rules out any fun in the prospect of learning and discovering each other. What else is there to talk about when you have already covered every inch of your persona? One or two e-mails a day and a few minutes of texting are good enough. Be aware of what stage you are at in ‘getting to know each other’ and make the appropriate adjustments for sharing who you are.

3. Don’t talk about anything intimate until she has shown some interest.

Even if she seems to be showing interest in intimacy, don’t make any assumptions as to how far she is willing to go. It is probably best to not even talk about it and play it by ear. Intimacy talk is a very sensitive topic. When you take the time to get to know who she is and what she expects, you will know whether she is a woman who will push you away because you jumped too soon, or if she will walk away because you are too slow to make a move. Which is her type? You'll know for sure as you get to know her. Give it time.

4. Don’t weave too many stories that aren’t true

It is almost impossible to remember every lie or fabrication you tell. You would need to keep a spreadsheet of everything you have lied about, and to whom you have lied. That is too tedious and completely ridiculous and borders on supervillain behavior. It is far easier and much better to keep everything simple by being honest. If there are certain things you’d rather keep under wraps until you know someone better, then keep it that way by not talking about it until you feel you can trust the person enough to tell them.

5. Don’t oversell yourself in the profile

Being overzealous has never been a good look in dating, and much less of a good look in the online dating world. A lot of women like men who come off cool and have considerate moves. Men who know exactly what they want. Over eagerness in your profile bio is not an attractive feature women will swoon over. Instead, be bold in your profile writing by showing enough confidence to make women want to read more. Set yourself apart from the rest and use a profile picture that speaks a thousand words in a single image. If you need help, ask a woman you know what she honestly thinks of your profile photo.

Most of all, strive to be the man women love to be around. Be caring, be sensitive, and be human. Show interest by asking the right questions. Show loyalty by being available, which means don't be dating too many women. Even if the other women will never know, it is hard to develop a good relationship with one particular woman when your mind is invested in many. Real life and virtual life are extensions of each other; so these online dating tips are reflections of how to be a good person in the first place. Cultivate that goodness, and the rest of the challenges of dating will be far easier to face.

Kimberly James is a dating expert who has been involved in the event marketing and dating industry for 15 years.

Telina McCord has always had a passion for exploring, analyzing, and reporting on human relationships. She wrote her entire master's thesis on The Evolution of Dating and became The Girl Who Dated 30 Guys in 30 Days.