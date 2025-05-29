Marriage is supposed to be about eternal honesty, truth, and understanding. But the reality is that marriage is a relationship like any other. And while we hope to be honest with each other always, sometimes we have some pretty big secrets up our sleeves.

Still, it's important to be vulnerable. And it's equally important to be truthful in relationships. Research shows that sharing vulnerabilities, especially with partners, can significantly boost intimacy.

Here 4 couples share the rawest secret they’ve ever admitted to each other:

1. 'We didn't want to have kids'

"Not wanting to have kids was one of the most honest conversations we had with one another. It's not much of a reveal but more of a life choice. And luckily, we were both on the same page!"

2. 'I wasn't quite who I seemed'

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

"The most honest thing I ever told my husband is that I had a nose job, something that no one knows. To me, it was a big deal, but he didn't seem to care!"

3. 'We are both human and aren't interested in hiding it'

"Have you ever pooped your pants? Well, one time we had the 'stomach bug' at the same time. And let's just say it broke down barriers."

4. 'I have medical issues'

Mladen Mitrinovic / Shutterstock

"It's important to come super-clean about certain things because if they come out later, it could ruin everything. Be super-honest about if you've made out or hooked up with any of their friends.

Also, medical history. If you're planning on kids or whatever, it's only fair to be like, 'Hey, this is in my family.' None of this is remotely attractive, but it's good insurance against drama or disappointment down the road."

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.