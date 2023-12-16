Couples Who Follow One Odd Rule Stay In The Honeymoon Phase Long-Term

For decades — centuries, actually — people have been searching for the secret to making love last. And, as it turns out, the answer probably isn't so far away.

Staying in the honeymoon phase is done with one easy step: go out on dates with each other as a couple. Leave the kids (if you have them) at home with a sitter or drop them off with family. Make this date solely for you and your partner as a couple!

When you set aside time for just you and your significant other, you will be able to rekindle the love you have for each other, remind one another why you are together, and think about how much love there is between you.

But there's also one odd rule that couples follow, allowing them to stay in the honeymoon phase for a long time.

You may know how much you love each other, but sometimes it is nice to have a moment to just remove your everyday stresses and troubles from your life and just focus on yourself and your spouse. Not only does it give you a chance to relax, but it also strengthens your relationship as a couple.

Photo: mododeolhar / Pexels

But this odd rule isn't about couples making sure they don't watch a TV show without one another, or keeping work at the job; rather, it's directly related to actively going out on dates!

In fact, it comes down to a single number: 2. And according to Reddit user ckernan2, it's known as the 2/2/2 rule.

The 2/2/2 rule to stay in the honeymoon phase is simple:

Every two weeks, go out for an evening.

Every two months, go out for a weekend.

Every two years, go out for a week.

Makes sense, right? Many couples probably welcome this time together, especially when life's everyday responsibilities get in the way.

If you're still a skeptic, just think about it. Just because you and your significant other have been together for a while doesn't mean you should stop dating each other.

When you were dating, things were new and probably less stressful than they are now. You didn't have to worry about work, home life, kids, pets, and everything else in between.

Going out every once in a while can help you get that fresh, exciting feeling back.

But that doesn't mean you need to empty your bank account; there are plenty of inexpensive dates and getaway ideas.

And sometimes you just need that affirmation that you are both happy and still very much in love with each other. Even in times of difficulty, you should put everything aside and go on a date, even if it's just an hour or two away from everything else.

Photo: cottonbro studio / Pexels

Remind yourselves what brought you together in the first place. Love surpasses all else, so if you can remember why you fell in love in the first place, you will realize that nothing can break how you feel for one another.

It may just open a whole new direction that you can take when dealing with things that add stress to your relationship. You will be able to resolve things easily because your love surpasses everything else.

As long as you are solid in your love for one another, nothing can break that bond.

Sometimes you just have to do things that nourish the love you have for each other. But remember, though it's not a promise that it will solve all your problems, the 2/2/2 rule will certainly bring you closer.

So, isn't it worth a try?

Estee Kahn is a writer, amateur photographer, and contributor to YourTango. Her bylines have also appeared on Huffington Post and Yahoo, where she writes about dating, relationships, friendship, and self-esteem.