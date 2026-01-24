You Can Almost Always Tell A Man Has Zero Game By These 2 Obvious Habits

Dating can be a very stressful process, especially when date after date seems to lead nowhere. You may wish that finding the right person would happen naturally, as if it were destiny, but the reality is that navigating the dating world takes time and effort. It's easy to find yourself feeling hopeless when you keep investing energy in relationships that are clearly doomed from the start.

The good news is that there are ways to stop wasting time on the wrong men. Research found that people who maintain clear standards about what they want tend to be more selective and end up with better matches, while those who fear being alone drop their standards and pursue just about anyone. This research tells us something important about the men you're dating: The ones with zero game show specific patterns that reveal they lack the emotional maturity or self-awareness to build a real relationship with you.

With that in mind, two obvious habits practically scream "this guy has no game." Once you know what to look for, these red flags become impossible to miss. You can spot them early and save yourself months of wasted time and emotional energy. These behaviors are obvious once you see them, and recognizing them will help you navigate the dating world with a lot less stress.

You can almost always tell a man has zero game by these 2 habits that are obvious once you see them:

1. He pursues everybody and anybody

If you're driving someplace you've never been, you need a map so you don't get lost. The same is true when finding your soulmate. It's uncharted territory. You can definitely try to navigate the waters on your own, and maybe you'll manage to get through unscathed with minimal heartache. But why risk getting lost in futile relationships and being delayed by men with whom it will never work out?

Research found that people who fear being alone tend to lower their standards and become way less selective about who they date. When a guy chases after anyone who shows him attention instead of having real criteria for compatibility, it shows he's more desperate for validation than genuinely interested in finding the right match.

If you have a map of what you want in your partner, a soulmate checklist, you'll be that much closer to finding the quality man you should be dating. We all know how we want a tall, dark, and handsome man (or whoever it is that tickles our fancy) to come sweep us off our feet, but that's not what this list is about.

What are the important things about him that are important to you? What personality traits do you want your soulmate to have? Do you want him to be intelligent? Kind? Giving? Honest? Well, you get the idea. Figure out what matters most to you, the personality traits that you cannot live without.

2. He isn't honest about his intentions

cottonbro studio / Pexels

We all know that honesty is the best policy and the key to a successful, healthy relationship, and none of us would dream of marrying someone without the whole truth being out there in the open.

However, when you tell him everything can also save you from unnecessary heartache. Very often, we fear being honest about the "baggage" we bring, and so we push it off until the relationship is more serious.

A University of Rochester study showed that being upfront about what you're looking for leads to higher relationship satisfaction for both people. Guys with no game avoid direct communication about their intentions because they think being vague is mysterious, when really it just shows they lack the confidence to be genuine about what they really want.

The problem is this: Our "baggage" is part of who we are. Whether it's our children, a mental illness, or something else we're scared will send him running, these things are a part of our lives. It may sound cliché, but if he cannot accept or handle that part of us, he's definitely not the one, and he's not worth your time.

You don't have to bring it up on your first date, but don't leave it until you're both emotionally invested in the relationship. It'll only hurt that much more if it has to end. Not to mention all the time you could've been using to be with someone else — maybe even your true soulmate!

Dating is always a risk. Yes, you'll date people who are totally wrong for you, and you may have to go through a couple of painful breakups, but that's what love is. Love is about taking chances to find the person you're meant to be with forever. Your soulmate is out there. You just have to be strong in your beliefs and in your heart, and then nothing will be able to stand in your way.

Dr. Zoe Shaw is a licensed psychotherapist and relationship expert with over 20 years of experience who consults with clients from all over the world. She has been featured in Recover Today, Weight Watchers, The Oprah Magazine, Forbes, Vox, and more.