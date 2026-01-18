There’s Actually A Best Season To Fall In Love, According To Research

Imprinted in the hearts of hopeless romantics everywhere are the words of the wise and inspirational Mother Theresa: "Love is a fruit in season at all times, and within reach of every hand."

Although a relationship can spark during any season, is there a certain time of year when relationships blossom best and are most enduring? A true romantic would say no, but science says otherwise.

If you're looking to fall in love, there's actually a best season, according to research:

Winter

Although we all feel warm when cuddling with the person we love, winter can be a difficult time to find that special someone. This is because we aren’t as sociable, are moodier, and spend much more time indoors.

Advertisement

Clinical psychologist Susan Davis, Ph.D. states, "In the winter, we hurry home to our nests to stay warm and protected from the elements." And according to the National Institute of Health, there's also a link between mood changes and lack of sunlight during the cold season (as shorter days contribute to getting the "winter blues"). It's no surprise that being cooped up inside makes it harder to find the one.

Spring

Simon Ly / Pexels

Advertisement

After shaking off the rough winter months, we welcome spring with open arms. When it comes to love, many feel that it's a toss-up whether spring is a good time to start a new relationship or the best time to end one.

According to marriage and family therapist Dr. Jane Greer, we hold on to relationships during the harsh winter months "even if it's not exactly what [we] want it to be [because] it's too dark to start something new." These changes in the springtime when the warmer weather alleviates our mood and boosts our confidence.

Summer

What about the time of year when we attend parties, have bonfires, succumb to our wanderlust, and spend more time out in the sun? While all of these activities give you the perfect chance to learn how to fall in love and make new connections, summer doesn’t exactly have the best reputation for being the starting point of a relationship.

Advertisement

According to anthropologist Helen Fisher, one of the reasons why summer romances rarely last is that we’re constantly on the go. "Summer is a time when we’re off, we’re traveling, we’re not part of our communities," Fisher says.

Though summer probably isn’t the best season for love, it still has its benefits. One benefit is the freedom to explore new hobbies. Dr. Michael F. Holick, Ph.D., of the University of Michigan says, "Being outside readjusts your outlook. The sun represses melatonin levels, making you feel alert, open to new ideas, and willing to put yourself in unfamiliar territory." This spur of spontaneity allows you to go on adventures and meet new and exciting people.

Fall

Erik Mclean / Pexels

Advertisement

Fall is a more serious time of year. It’s when all the commotion from summer fizzles and we get back into the swing of our routines. This slowing-down process is part of what makes fall the perfect time for love!

In 2012, Facebook Data Science released a study that calculated seasonal patterns of relationships in Facebook profiles. During the fall months, more singles were changing their status to "In A Relationship" and "Engaged." Fall proves to be a good time for love because we all want someone to spend winter and the holidays with.

Date nights are even better in the fall. A recent study conducted by researchers at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology found that when the weather starts getting colder, our choice of movies starts to get warmer. Men and women are more likely to choose romantic comedies during the frigid months due to the connection between physical and psychological sensations.

We can now stop dreading the end of the exhilarating highs of summer and look forward to fall, where there’s a possibility of something even more magical happening.

Advertisement

Tabitha Blaisdell is a freelance writer whose work can be found all across the web on websites such as Buzzfeed, Elite Daily, Thought Catalog, Psych Central, and more.