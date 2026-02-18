We spend so much time talking about toxic traits and red flags that we forget to pay attention to the people who are actually getting it right. Most of us are guilty of it. It's easy to build a whole checklist of what to avoid in people, but we rarely stop to name the quiet qualities that make some people the best humans you know. These are the underrated traits that don't get enough credit but end up being the reason someone becomes the best person in your life.

The best humans you know usually share these 8 underrated traits:

1. They listen to you and support you

There’s a difference between listening to someone for the sake of listening to them and actually hearing what they have to say. Following up after a conversation is incredibly important. Not only does it show that they truly were attentive during your conversation, but also that they remembered what you said. It also shows that they value you enough to help you in whatever way you need to get through your hardships.

Feeling heard and valued is the "currency" of every healthy relationship, and it matters more that someone feels understood by their partner than whether the partner actually has all the right answers. Research found that people who were actively listened to felt way more understood and satisfied than people who only got nonverbal cues or a bunch of unsolicited advice.

2. They never deliberately put you down in public

Liza Summer / Pexels

Public humiliation is one of the most degrading things anyone will ever experience. Someone who doesn’t put you down in public should be a given in any relationship.

Obviously, there are those moments where you may be having a discussion with friends about something, say never folding laundry, and your partner might comment on how you fail to do so, and it may embarrass you a bit.

That’s normal, and usually, they’ll know what they did with a look. But someone who negatively bashes you in front of other people is an abusive person you need to cut off from your life.

3. They stop doing things that make you uncomfortable when you tell them

Obviously, sometimes things can get too far. A 2024 study found that couples who communicated and respected each other's boundaries reported higher satisfaction and a deeper emotional connection.

But when you find the courage to vocalize what upsets you and makes you uncomfortable, they will actually stop doing it. It shows the respect they have for you and how much you mean to them. This is such a desirable quality!

4. They compromise when necessary

Every couple needs to compromise every once in a while. Relationships are full of “give and take” situations by nature. But someone who always gets their way or demands that what they say goes is a mentally abusive person or someone who just isn’t aware that what they’re doing is toxic. If you find yourself with a partner who willingly compromises and encourages it, you have yourself a mature adult.

5. They support your ambitions

No one wants someone who won’t support them. So having someone who actively shows they care and publicly displays ways they support you makes you feel like you're on top of the world. Personal development coach Abiola Abrams agreed that a partner who supports your ambitions makes you feel like you’re capable of conquering the world together.

6. They use a calm, rational tone during an argument

Jack Sparrow / Pexels

We all get enraged to the point where we may scream uncontrollably because we’ve been pushed past our breaking point. But if someone acts this way every single time a minor argument comes up, then they need to go.

Discussing the issue, working at moving past it, and learning from it is so important because this indicates emotional maturity and the ability to communicate effectively.

7. They can apologize when in the wrong

I can’t stress enough how important this is. If the person is able to suck up their pride and admit they were wrong, then they truly have a good character. We all make mistakes, and apologizing can be really difficult. But this sign of maturity shows that they not only know how to communicate but that they also recognize the difference between right and wrong.

People who admitted they were wrong were actually seen as more likable and worth being around than the ones who just went silent. Research shows that a genuine apology after someone messes up goes a long way in rebuilding trust, mostly because it shifts how you see that person's character overall.

8. They help you grow

Not only do you grow as a couple while in a relationship, but you also grow individually as well. Just because you are booed up does not mean you lose your identity as a person. So, someone who complements your growth is super important!

They should encourage you, influence you, help you make decisions, and ultimately support your journey in life as your teammate by never leaving your side. Don’t follow someone who simply isn’t ready for a mature relationship or isn’t finished growing up yet. All of these traits may go unnoticed for how important they truly are, but I can promise you that when you really think about these, they are the qualities you would want your long-term partner to have.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love. She has been featured on Unwritten, All4Women, and more.