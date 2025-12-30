Have you ever started dating someone new and begun over-analyzing how things are going in your relationship? Most of us are guilty of this and search for a way to stop overthinking. Of course, this is easier said than done.

In the beginning stages of a new relationship, it can be so hard not to go over everything repeatedly in a vain attempt to either gain control or divine the future. Your decisions about your reality heavily shape what you will do next.

If you decide things are going super well, you can get clingy and make the other person feel suffocated. If you decide things are going horribly, you can prematurely shut things down and sabotage them, or unintentionally give off the vibe that you aren't interested.

This is why it's doubly important to take a "wait and see" approach when it comes to a new relationship, rather than trying to over-interpret the signs.

The art of being unbothered: 7 simple ways happy couples stop overthinking in relationships

1. Accept that analysis does not equal control.

Often, we over-analyze when we're feeling a lack of control over a situation. It's as if the analysis helps us reconcile the inability to control someone else.

In the fight to gain emotional control over what is happening, it's easy to come to incorrect conclusions that actually sabotage the beginning of the relationship. Worrying there is a problem often creates one, whether there was one or not.

simona pilolla 2 via Shutterstock

2. Realize overthinking keeps you from enjoying the present moment.

If you're focused on what has happened, what should be happening, and what it all means, then you aren't authentically present.

It's like when someone says, "Don't think of a pink elephant." The moment ceases to be objective.

3. Know why analysis sucks the fun out of your relationship.

Whether this person you've been on a date with turns out to be "the one" or not, analyzing whether he's going to call, if he really likes you, or what he meant when he held the fork that way, takes a certain magic away from the whole thing.

If your date turns into something promising, wouldn't you rather remember the butterflies in your stomach and what cute things he said on the date, instead of the two-hour conversation you had with your best friend about it later?

5. Quit searching for hidden meanings.

Nan Tun Nay via Shutterstock

They will either call or they won't. They either like you or they don't. It will all be revealed in time.

Most likely, there is no hidden meaning to the little things that happen. Putting yourself in an emotional place where you're hanging on to what they are doing and saying doesn't change the outcome and can cause you to create a problem where there wasn't one before.

6. Stop over-sharing with your friends.

If your default thing to do after going on a date has been to discuss it with your friends, hold off for a while. Without any input, it's easier to have no opinion at all about what happened on your date, which can help you keep you from over-analyzing things.

This is not to say that if something terrible happened, you shouldn't vent, just that when you're in the early "wait and see" stage of a new relationship, don't go spilling all and start asking "Why do you think they did X?" questions.

7. Cultivate artful distractions for yourself.

Staying involved in your hobbies and interests, even when things are going great with someone new, is a really good way to avoid overthinking what is happening. Distractions also help you practice staying in the present moment, which can help a great deal.

You might even find that you have to date several people at once to not focus on the particulars of any given one, which is a perfectly good way to distract yourself, too.

Elizabeth Stone is a love coach and the founder of Attract The One and Luxe Self. Her work has been featured in Zoosk, PopSugar, The Good Men Project, Bustle, Ravishly, SheKnows, Mind’s Journal, and more.