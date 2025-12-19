The Art Of Reading Men: 10 Ways To Spot Someone Who's Got It Bad For You

It's cliché for a reason, but many men aren't always the best at showing how they feel, even when they're committed to you. If you want to learn how to read men or know if a guy likes you, you first need to understand how men show love.

The good news is that once you know what to look for, the signs become pretty obvious. Men might not always say the words out loud, but their actions speak volumes when they're truly invested in the relationship. Pay attention to these behaviors because they reveal their deeper feelings when someone is feeling all the mushy-gushy feelings for you.

Here are 10 ways to spot someone who's got it bad for you through the art of reading men:

1. He opens up

Emotional intimacy isn't easy for anyone, so if he's baring his soul to you, it's not because he likes hearing himself talk. Clinical psychologist Anton Shcherbakov explains that vulnerability is the glue that bonds individuals together in any relationship. When men share their innermost thoughts and feelings without fear of judgment, it creates the emotional intimacy needed for a deep connection.

2. He does the dirty work

Taking out the garbage and scrubbing the bathroom floor may not seem romantic, but it can be his way of showing you he cares by helping you out and trying to make your life easier. He's not ironing your work shirt because he likes to iron. He's doing it because he wants to make you happy and share the work.

Couples who share household chores report higher relationship satisfaction and more intimacy, research from Cornell University has shown. When men help out with housework, women perceive the relationship as fairer and feel happier overall.

3. He asks for your input

Whether he wants your input on a blowout with his boss or asks you to tag along and help him pick out a birthday present for his mom, he's asking for your opinion because he respects you and cares what you think — a sure sign he's smitten.

Marriage and family therapist Alyson Norman says that showing respect means doing things your partner asks because you care about them. When he values your opinion enough to seek your input on important decisions, it shows he sees you as an equal partner.

4. He's proud to be with you

He's proud to be with you and show you off. Sometimes, there's no better way to show his appreciation than to give you a little hug and kiss in public. Public and private displays of affection boost relationship satisfaction across different cultures, according to a 2025 study. Couples who engage in PDA report feeling happier in their relationships when both partners are comfortable with it.

5. He chooses the perfect gift

Don't worry if his gifts are duds; that's not a deal-breaker. However, if he consistently hits it out of the park with his gift-buying skills, take it as a compliment. He's a good listener, thoughtful, and willing to spend hours searching for exactly the right gift.

Psychologist Scott Rick explains that delighting someone close to you requires a deep understanding of who they are and what they like, all cultivated through curiosity and careful listening. Research shows that thoughtful gifts signal intimacy and attention to detail rather than just generic material value.

6. He introduces you to his family

You can bet that as soon as he introduces a girlfriend to his mother, she'll be on his case about grandchildren. So if he's getting the two of you together, he knows what he's getting himself into, and there might be a future with you.

Research found that both men and women introduce dating partners to their parents when they want to signal that the relationship is serious. Family approval is strongly linked to higher levels of love and commitment between couples.

7. He makes you part of his inner circle

Folding you into his circle is more than just introducing you to his friends. A man who's dedicated to you and can see you in his future will make you part of his life because that's how men show love. If he's scheduling regular double dates with his coupled friends and inviting you to weekend hangouts with his friends, he wants you to stick around for a while.

Therapist Sarah Kipnes explains that when you invite someone into your established social circles, you signal that you see potential for a lasting connection. Social integration symbolizes your commitment to including this person in your broader life narrative.

8. He makes himself a part of your life

If he's joining you for your Sunday morning errands and hanging out on the couch with you and your roomies for movie night every week, he's in it for the long haul. When partners integrate into each other's daily routines and social circles, it signals greater commitment, research has concluded.

9. He compromises

It's simple: when he loves you, he wants to keep you happy. This doesn't mean always letting you get your way, but it does mean he'll be eager to reach a middle ground with you where you're both happy. Whether it's where you spend the holidays or who gets the remote, he'll show his love by insisting that you call the shots sometimes.

Renowned American psychologist John Gottman suggests that happy couples navigate their differences and resolve conflicts through compromise and understanding. Finding a middle ground that makes both partners happy is how couples create satisfying and long-lasting relationships.

10. He tells you

Sure, there's a lot to be said for showing, not telling, but if he's telling you how much he loves you, listen up.

A University of Florida study found that affectionate communication, like saying "I love you," strongly boosts relationship satisfaction. Hearing those three words makes couples feel more invested in the relationship and more likely to stay together long term.

Diana Vilibert is a strategic copywriter, editor, and freelance writer whose work has appeared in Cosmopolitan, The New Yorker, Redbook, Paste Magazine, and Self.