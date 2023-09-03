There are four things that need to be on track in order to have a happy marriage.

Okay, there are more than four, but there are four big things that when in order, can change the entire mood of your relationship. (Luckily, I was able to think of synonyms that all started with C's!)

Here are the 4 C's that will dramatically improve your marriage:

1. Communication

"Oh yes, we talk to each other all the time!" Great, but that's not really what communication is.

"Never go to bed mad" fits into this category. If something is wrong, let your spouse know. Does being called a baby set your teeth on edge? Is it frustrating that they wait till the last minute to get caught up on their part of the chores? Do you hate being late but it doesn't bother them? Let them know.

When I was in pre-marriage counseling, my hubby and I had to take a compatibility test. We each answered the questions and then we got to see how the other answered. It told us if we thought alike on marital roles if we communicated the same way, and how we preferred to be shown we were loved. It's a great tool for any relationship at any stage, honestly.

Well, we scored seriously high in the communication department. My husband and I talk to each other about everything from body functions to frame of mind. Not only do we talk, but we also discuss.

If something is bothering one of us, we talk it out. We get to the root of the problem (why does it make you mad, and self-conscious?), and we always ask, "What can I do better/differently?"

By asking those questions, we have been able to resolve issues before (mostly) they came to a head and we exploded. It's so much easier to have a rational conversation with someone when you haven't been festering over the issue for days and days.

When you brood about something, it makes it so that you start coming up with other excuses to pile on for why you aren't happy. It goes from "I wish they would help once in a while without me having to prompt them" to "They never help around the house."

To solve this, find a time when you are both normally together. For my hubby and me, it's when we go to bed. I ask for us to go to bed about 30 minutes before we normally would. That way, we can be close to each other, comfortable, and be able to focus on one another (the bedroom is an electronics-free zone).

It's okay to start out by saying, "Please don't take this the wrong way," or, "I want to say something, but I don't want you to think I'm..." I have done it many times. Normally, he wants me to just say it. Sometimes that is harder than it was in my mind while I was doing the dishes.

Don't let things fester. At the same time, don't nag. I have to ask my husband to take out the trash; he forgets, it happens. But when I started asking him to do it instead of saying, "You forgot to take the trash out again," our mood improved tremendously.

He's the youngest child of four; I'm the oldest child of two. Those roles often play out in our marriage. I'm better with money than he is, but he's really good at getting me out of my comfort zone to enjoy life. He wanted me to go out and do more things with him, I wanted him to help out a little more around the house.

How did we know this? We talked about it. In fact, we have had the same talks several times over the years. We are getting better, though, because we have put forth an effort to want to make the other person happy while not letting ourselves feel poorly.

2. Cooperation

Now that you're talking more, it's time to make things work.

If you need help with keeping up the house but your spouse works full-time, ask for help. Maybe they can take the trash out, clean out the litter box, or put all the dirty clothes in the hamper.

Things like that are a huge help to the one that stays home. Plus, it shows that you are wanting to take care of that person.

Cooperation can also be taking turns in the bedroom. We all have our preferences, but intimacy isn't just about one person. Be cooperative and don't fuss about a new position.

Don't pile up responsibilities on one spouse, just so things are split "evenly." If you're better at handling the money and sticking to a budget, do it! That's your strength, and when every teammate plays to their strengths, the team becomes stronger.

And yes, husbands and wives are teammates.

3. Compromise

I hate that my husband smokes, so he doesn't smoke in my car or in the house. After several years of marriage, he's now working on quitting, because it has driven such a wedge between us.

You don't have to change who you are to compromise on something. Let the other person win an argument once in a while. Don't demand to always go where you want to eat. Be willing to visit their friends and family when asked.

Marriage is not about one person, it's about two lives and families coming together.

That being said, never compromise on your morals. If you think shopping on the Sabbath is inappropriate, don't do it; make sure everything is purchased beforehand. If you believe you should donate your Sundays to helping your elderly mother around the house do it; but don't shirt your other duties, either.

If you think Saw III isn't a movie your children should be watching, talk to your spouse, and give your reasons. Hopefully, you married someone who has similar morals, though.

4. Consummation

Intimacy is such a vital part of a happy marriage.

Here are my rules for you:

1. Don't ever use intimacy against them

(For example, "Well if you don't finish doing the dishes, I'm not being intimate with you.") It's hurtful and it can make your spouse resentful of you for it.

Yes, you can use it as playful motivation once in a while but don't withhold yourself for something petty. It makes it seem like you're selling yourself to them if they do what you say.

It can feel like the only reason you're being intimate with them is to have control and dictate how you want things. This sounds extreme, but the denial of affection can have a tremendously negative impact on a marriage.

2. Be intimate at least once a week

Biologically, men need intimacy. Not just want, but need.

Oftentimes, their drive is higher than a woman's, and intimacy can quickly become a chore, the husband's asking becoming "pesky and annoying." If your drive is lower, do it for them at least once a week.

Weekly intimacy helps with several things: stress relief, hormone balancing, bodily satisfaction, and endorphins, less teasing from friends, and increased bodily touching.

3. Don't have a negative attitude

It will kill the mood and seed resentment. Remember, intimacy isn't about one person; intimacy is about making both parties happy.

If you're being intimate with your spouse when you aren't in the mood, do it to make them happy, not to shut them up. There is a big difference, and they will know. It sucks when someone is in a rush to leave and you aren't finished telling your story, so they give you that look, and you know they are just waiting for you to finish so they can get on with their own lives.

Don't be that person in the relationship.

