Woman Arranges 'Loyalty Test' For Her NBA Star Boyfriend And He Fails Miserably

Women's advocate Madeline shared her story of catching another woman’s boyfriend, who was allegedly an NBA player, being unfaithful to her through her viral “loyalty test.” Madeline was tasked with reaching out to the unnamed man in order to see if he could be persuaded to cheat on his girlfriend.

Madeline advertises her loyalty test to those who believe their partner may be cheating or will cheat if given the opportunity. Interested people can fill out a questionnaire, including how they would like Madeline to approach their partners and how long they would like the test to continue.

Advertisement

While Madeline's service seems like a great way to assuage fears for couples struggling with trust issues, the truth is, if it gets to that point, you have to ask yourself if the relationship is really worth saving. Without trust and honest communication, a couple has no hope of thriving.

The unsuspecting NBA player miserably failed his girlfriend's loyalty test.

“Holy basketballs, you guys!” Madeline started her video. “I have a crazy one.” She shared a screenshot of a DM [direct message] she received from a woman who wanted her to perform the loyalty test on her boyfriend. “Hey girl! I saw your videos on TikTok, and I wanted to know if you can message my man,” the DM read.

Advertisement

“This one might be interesting for you because he’s a high-profile professional athlete, and you are perfect!” The woman revealed that her boyfriend was an NBA player, but his name and team were kept confidential.

“The season is starting in a few weeks, and I wanted to know if he’d agree to meet up with you when they’re in L.A.,” the woman added.

Madeline happily agreed to reach out to the woman’s boyfriend to find out if he would cheat. She reached out to him via Instagram DMs. “Hi!” she wrote to him, adding a blushing face emoji. “So I’m not sure if you’re actually going to see this… BUT I’ve had the biggest crush on you for almost 2 years.”

Advertisement

The woman's NBA star boyfriend took the bait and failed the loyalty test.

Erhan Inga | Shutterstock

To Madeline’s surprise, the man responded to her DM right away. “U a fan? Where u from?” he asked her. When he found out she was in LA, he immediately shared his personal number.

Advertisement

“Hey!! It’s Madeline from IG [Instagram]” she texted the man. He then asked her to send him a selfie holding up two fingers. “Girl, you fine,” he responded to Madeline’s picture. He then invited her to “chill” after his game. “OMG I’d love to!!” Madeline responded, asking him where she should meet him.

He even invited her to an after-party. “We gon have some fun,” he texted. “Oh yeah?? Sounds hot…what kind of fun?” Madeline asked. She shared that after that, the man did not respond for a while, so she decided to send him a follow-up message.

Giving him an out, Madeline asked, “Wait.. don’t you have a girl?” The man’s response was shocking. “She knows things different when I’m on the road,” he wrote. “Be chill. Hmu [hit me up] after the game.”

Madeline shared screenshots of the conversation with the man’s girlfriend. “She saw how easy that was, and that wasn’t okay with her,” she said. She added that her job was done, and she blocked the man’s number and Instagram account.

Advertisement

Loyalty tests have no place in a healthy relationship.

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

Madeline revealed in her comment section that not all men have failed her loyalty test, but the bigger question is, does that make it okay? There's one glaringly obvious fact in this that seems to be ignored. If you are at the point in your relationship where you're paying a stranger to test your partner's loyalty, there's already a huge trust issue.

Advertisement

Serena Novelli, certified intimacy, love, and relationship expert, told NationalWorld that these tests really have no place in a healthy relationship. She said, "While it may seem like a lighthearted prank, it can actually sow seeds of doubt and erode trust in a relationship. After all, healthy relationships are built on trust, communication, and mutual respect, not on social media experiments."

Dating expert Siobhan Copland told thortful, "The loyalty check test is a dangerous thing to get into. If you must play detective to find out if your partner is loyal, then that is probably enough of a sign that your intuition is telling you this isn’t the person you are going to end up with."

If you are in a situation where the trust has eroded to the point of contemplating a loyalty test for your partner, your relationship is already in dire straits, or your fears are self-perpetuated from past experiences or self-esteem issues. Communication and help from a licensed therapist might be a better choice.

Advertisement

Megan Quinn is a writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.