Woman Admits To Feeling ‘Empty & Sad’ After Finally Getting Married To Her ‘Prince Charming’

Sometimes, the things we dream of don’t turn out the way we expect them to. That's especially true when it comes to love and romance. What we think we want in a partner isn't necessarily what will make us happy in the long run.

One woman found this out the hard way. After marrying who she thought was going to be her “Prince Charming,” she realized sometimes what you think you want isn't actually what you need. She took to Reddit to seek advice from other women who might understand.

A woman thought she married the perfect guy but only feels 'empty and sad' now.

One woman begged others to “help talk some sense into [her]” regarding her marriage. She explained that she and her husband began casually dating in September 2020.

“This continued for a few months until I entered a rigorous program for work that had me engrossed in my studies, halfway across the county,” she said. “We decided to see how long distance would work.”

Later, the woman clarified in an update that she and her now-husband both had jobs in the military, which was an important piece to understanding their story.

“2021 was mostly good, as every time we saw each other, it felt like a little vacation,” she continued. “We’d happily reunite, drink, eat, be merry and explore somewhere new. 2022 is when things got shaky. My guy had some personal issues, which resulted in him not even being able to tell me he loves me (which we normally did) and would be fine communicating much less.”

Alex Green | Canva Pro

When the woman saw that their relationship was becoming stagnant, she took action. “Towards August of 2022, I broke up with him due to all the physical and emotional distance, but we quickly got back together,” she shared. “By December of 2022, he proposed, after I had to continually bring up the topic of our future.”

“While I went camping in spring of 2023, my guy took a contract to work in a different state than the one I would end up in after finishing my studies,” she explained. “I was heartbroken that the man who supposedly wanted to marry me would willingly put even more distance between us, using the excuse that ‘he tried to text me about it,’ but my phone didn’t have service where I was.”

The couple finally got married, but their relationship was still rocky.

“2024 came and went, and I found myself frequently depressed over the fact [that] not only were we long-distance, but my guy still wouldn’t bite the bullet when it came to marrying me,” she continued. “After two more dates passed where we were supposed to get married, I finally managed to get him to marry me by proxy (yes, that’s a thing). We live in different states, so we figured it was the most practical.”

“Ladies, I feel so empty and sad,” she confessed. “I come home to silence and white walls, while I look around and think of how lucky couples are to have partners [who] want to be around them for more than a few days at a time.”

She explained it would be several more months before she and her husband could have a more typical living situation, saying, “My husband and I will not be able to bridge our gap until at least September of this year. He is Prince Charming by every account of the word on paper, but I want more. Is it reasonable to want more than this?”

Proxy marriages can be performed when you’re in the military, but usually not for this reason.

According to Military.com’s former executive editor, Amy Bushatz, proxy marriage is an option when you’re in the military and located in different places. However, Bushatz said this is typically done so couples can receive military benefits, both in life and in death.

shisuka | Canva Pro

Not only was this couple’s reason for a proxy marriage out of the ordinary, but the husband didn’t seem particularly invested in the relationship. If this woman isn’t happy with how things are going, then it’s likely time for her to re-evaluate her choices.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.