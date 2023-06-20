Why Some People Simply Cannot Stop Themselves From Cheating

No matter how bad the consequences are.
By Dr Lori Beth Bisbey — Last updated on Jun 20, 2023
Photo: Friends Stock | Shutterstock
Cheating can be one of the most destructive actions you can take in a relationship. It destroys trust and trust is often very hard to rebuild. Everyone knows this but people cheat anyway.
Some people don’t particularly care. They simply meet their own needs and don’t take much notice of the needs of their lovers. Most people don’t want to destroy trust and create chaos in their relationships.
So why do people still cheat?
In my practice over the past 30 years, I have seen scores of couples who have come into counseling because of an affair or repeated affairs. Often, an affair is the catalyst that gets the couple working on their relationship. Recovering from breaches of trust is very difficult and so the work is much harder than it would be if they came into therapy before an affair.
RELATED: A Sociologist Explains What Makes People Cheat (& 3 Major Things That Make Having An Affair Likely)
Here are nine reasons why some people simply can't stop cheating:
1. They're impulsive
Many people are impulsive in lots of areas of their lives. Impulsivity is very common when it comes to sex especially when people have been drinking or using other mind-altering substances. The opportunity is available so people don’t think through the consequences of their actions, they simply act.
Sometimes impulsivity is a symptom of deeper problems. For example, some forms of mental illness have impulsivity as a symptom. In those cases, impulsivity is usually seen in lots of areas of life.
2. It's an extreme effort to avoid conflict
Some people find conflict really difficult to manage. They will do almost anything to avoid having conversations in which they know a lover will disagree and most likely be upset with them. These people repeatedly cheat even in polyamorous or non-monogamous relationships.
If they believe their lover will not accept their choice for a lover or if they know they will be breaching their agreements, they simply do what they want and hope that their lover will not find out. They live the ‘it’s easier to beg forgiveness than to ask for permission lifestyle’. The reality is that forgiveness is harder to give than permission.
RELATED: Why Do People Cheat On People They Love?
3. They're using an affair to exit a relationship
Many people find it hard to end a relationship and so will use an affair as a way of leaving the relationship. Some have trouble accepting they truly wish to end the relationship until they find themselves involved in an affair.
Mira Kirshenbaum calls this the "ejector seat affair." The person hopes their partner will discover it and kick them out or having the affair will give them the courage to leave.
4. It is a means of managing boredom
The sexual excitement at the beginning of a relationship is not everlasting. There are some chemical elements to that crazy excited, high, in love feeling.
For some, when this dies down and transmutes to the feelings that go with a stable, multi-layered relationship, this becomes an issue. They become bored and go looking for that feeling of excitement and intensity again.
5. They are retaliating for their partner’s affair
Some people feel the only way to react to their partner cheating is to go and cheat themselves. Somehow, this makes them ‘even’.
Of course, it doesn’t work. It just complicates things as they have anger about their partner cheating and their own conflicted feelings about their cheating.
RELATED: The Science Behind Why People Cheat
6. Monogamy doesn’t work for them
Since polyamory and non-monogamy became more visible and more acceptable, this is happening less often. However, there are still people who don’t realize that the problem is monogamy is not a good fit for them.
These people are attracted to lots of people for many different reasons and want different types of relationships. They often experience FOMO (fear of missing out) when they are in monogamous partnerships. They feel trapped or stifled as well. They have a much higher rate of cheating than people who are comfortable in monogamous relationships.
7. They are trying to sabotage themselves or their relationship
These people cheat when things get ‘too good’. On some level, they feel that they don’t deserve a relationship that is this close or working this well and so they sabotage by cheating. Some of these people have a fear of intimacy and it just feels too much.
RELATED: 7 Unexpected Reasons People Cheat
8. They have a fear of commitment
People who fear commitment can find themselves cheating whenever a relationship gets to the place where they should move to the ‘next stage’. The pressure to commit is often internal rather than from the partner.
Related Stories From YourTango:
Monogamous society has an unspoken timetable for moving relationships forward step by step to the next stage. It can make people uncomfortable when people don’t move on to the next stage at the right time.
Parents ask questions like "When are you going to get married?" or "Isn’t it time you moved in together?" or suggest that if you are thinking of a family, time might be running out. There is a timetable when you are considering having a family — at least for women.
The biological clock is not something we can avoid if we want to have our own biological children unless we choose to freeze eggs for later use.
9. They're using an affair to bring passion back to their marriage
They think that either they will feel more passionate about their spouse as well or that possibly being found out will lead to the passion coming back into their marriage. This is a lousy strategy and rarely works.
RELATED: 5 Excuses People Give For Cheating That Are Total Lies
More for You:
Dr. Lori Beth Bisbey is a psychologist and intimacy/sex coach who helps individuals, couples, and polyamorous groups create their ideal relationships.