Why 50% Of Women Regret Marrying Their Husbands

More than half of women surveyed by AOL Living and Women's Day magazine said their husbands aren't their soulmates, that they sometimes regret marrying their husbands, and that they've even considered leaving their husbands at some point or another.

A part of us finds all of this a little surprising. Another part thinks, well, duh! Of course, there's not one perfect person out there for everybody.

Love is about finding a person and making the decision to stay with them, no matter what. It's a choice, not something that involves fate.

But let's break things down further, shall we? We'll start with the good stuff.

Of the 35,000 women surveyed:

Nearly 50% said that their husband's personality was the first thing that attracted them.

More than 50% said that their husband's personaliy is still their most attractive trait.

52% said they don't believe in fairy tales or fate (or at least, that's what we presume they mean when they say that their husbands aren't their "soulmates").

72% said they've considered leaving their marriage at some point or another (again, we consider this good news, if only because it proves that most of the respondents weren't robots).

More than half the respondents claimed their husbands say "I love you" every day, or "fairly often."

71% expect to be married to their husbands for the rest of their lives.

And now, onto the less good stuff ...

More than half of the women surveyed said they're either bored in bed or can't remember the last time they had sex.

Approximately 60% rarely or never have date nights, a fact that we can't help but think might be contributing to their lackluster sex lives.

More than 50% wish their husbands either made more money or made more time for them.

Nearly half said their husbands have changed for the worst since getting married.

In short, this new survey reinforces a lot of what we already know to be true: Marriages don't always end happily ever after.

Those husbands can get on their wives' last nerves. Whether married or single, we frequently don't get as much sex as we want.

And regardless of all this, a lot of us choose to stick things out due to desperation, craziness, optimism, masochism, or something else much harder to explain in one word.

If your marriage is becoming more difficult than easy and you can't remember the last time you were happy in your relationship, it might be time to consider what else is out there.

Kristin Meinzer is a news and entertainment writer for Newsweek, a podcast host, and the author of So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen.