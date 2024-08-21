Men having mistresses is sadly not uncommon. Upwards of 40% of married couples experience infidelity, according to research.

A study shows that men are more likely to have affairs than women and are often looking for more physical intimacy and attention.

Sadly, it doesn't matter how beautiful, successful, or smart a man's wife (or girlfriend) is, finding the perfect mistress doesn't seem hard for men who are looking.

There have been several celebrity cheating scandals over the years: from Brad Pitt having an affair with Angelina Jolie while married to Jennifer Anniston to Tristan Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian with, well, many women.

Even famous men who created public personas as "wife guys," like Adam Levine, Ned Fulmer, and John Mulaney, have recently been caught cheating on their stunning, well-liked wives.

So, what is it about these "other women" that seem to make them so attractive to the men who already have incredible partners?

In 2015, the dating site SeekingArrangement wanted to get to the bottom of this phenomenon to find out why married men cheat and what they think a perfect mistress is like.

According to the press release, nearly two out of five men on their site are married men.

Using data from these 468,000 married men’s searches and messages — which include desired physical attributes, occupation, age, ethnicity, and marital status — the study was able to concoct an image of the "perfect mistress."

Here's what the 'perfect' mistress looks like — according to 468,000 married men:

1. What the perfect mistress looks like

For many men, the perfect mistress has the following characteristics:

Between the ages of 25 and 31 years old

61% desired women with blonde hair

47% of men prefer green eyes

33% like women with an athletic build

32% of men wanted a woman with a 32D bra size

Caucasian women were the most popular at 32%, followed by Asian women at 30%

2. The personality of a perfect mistress

In terms of personality, according to data on the top keyword searches, men also look for women who are open-minded, sensual, energetic, and — get this — like yoga.

KoolShooters / Pexels

3. The relationship and education status men prefer

They prefer these women to be single, and a shocking 86% prefer them to be college graduates and students with bachelor's degrees.

"The woman illustrated in the study is mature enough to understand the dynamic of an affair, but still young enough to have a youthful exuberance," said Brandon Wade, Founder and CEO. "Plenty of men seek a mistress as the spark outside of wedlock and for some men, the perfect catch is in the form of a yoga-loving student."

So basically, unfaithful men want a mistress who's a blonde-haired or Asian Xena: Warrior Princess, old enough to cater to their adult needs, and young enough to make them feel like they're 21 again.

