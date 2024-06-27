3 Ways To Immediately End Your Husband's Affair With Another Woman

The first steps to healing your marriage after betrayal.

Last updated on Jun 27, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman finds ways to end husbands affair with another woman and save her marriage. Milkos | Canva
Advertisement

You were a little suspicious before since he was coming home later than usual and being a little more distant. But now, you saw the text and you know it’s true. Your husband is having an affair. (Or, your wife). So now what do you do? You love your husband, you have 2 little children, but how can this be happening to you? Every situation is a little different, but typically here is what needs to happen: You let him know that you know. 

Advertisement

You're feeling tremendous pain and it is not a time for you to start working on the relationship. However, you let him know that you know and you may or may not tell him how you found out. You tell him that you need support so that you can tell a good friend or a family member to get some help. He will probably be panicky at first, so just let him be. After the initial shock wears off and you get some support, have the conversation. 

Ask him what he wants; does he want to continue the affair or does he want to work on the marriage (as long as you are willing of course)?  Remember that your willingness to "work on" the marriage by seeing a qualified marriage therapist does not mean you necessarily will stay married. You are just committing to exploring what is going on and what could be done about it. If he is willing to work on the marriage, find the right relationship therapist. If he is not willing to go to a therapist or work on the marriage, I would basically suggest beginning grieving the relationship. Unless people change their underlying patterns, the same thing happens again.

Advertisement

Before beginning marriage therapy, give him an ultimatum (yes, ultimatums are absolutely necessary sometimes; they will preserve your self-respect and integrity). The ultimatum is that he must communicate with the "mistress" via text, email, or phone with you as a witness saying that he is breaking off all communication with the mistress in order to focus on and work on the marriage. You witness the phone call or him hitting the send button. In addition to the ultimatum, make sure you do these.

RELATED: 15 Things You Must Do Immediately If You Want To Survive An Affair

How to stop your spouse's affair from going any further once you find out about it:

1. You make sure that the initial marriage therapy is about understanding why the affair happened

It is his responsibility that he made those choices and his alone. However, it almost always has to do with the relationship dance that both partners are doing. Be open to your part of the problem without taking responsibility for his cheating.

@divorcelawyerorlando Dealing with marital infidelity? Prioritize healing and therapy for both partners to mend and rebuild trust.🤝💯 #divorcelawyerorlando #orlando #divorce #cheating #infidelity #happymarriage #couplecounselling #familylaw ♬ original sound - PHLAWFlorida Divorce Lawyers

RELATED: The Ultimate Infidelity Guide (And How To Affair-Proof Your Marriage)

Advertisement

2. If the affair went on for a while, let your partner grieve

That is a tough one but the truth is sometimes some real bonding happens. This grieving should not go on for too long but a little time may be needed for him to process the termination of that relationship.

RELATED: The 4 Real Reasons A Partner Cheats On The Person They Love

3. Make sure that both of you are committed to making the changes needed for the relationship to dance better

Following through and learning new ways to solve emotional challenges are the best ways to minimize the chances of an affair repeating. If your partner starts to revert back to old behavior patterns, get back to the therapist and make sure that the temporary behavior relapse is just temporary. The way back from infidelity is difficult. However, healing can happen and relationships can recover from this emotional scar. My hope with these couples is that I assist them to get to a place in their relationship that is better than even before the infidelity took place.

Related Stories From YourTango:
Passenger Accused Of Exposing A Cheating Husband On A Plane & Violating His Wife's Privacy By Posting It Online
Couples Therapist Reveals Top 10 Secrets Of Long-Lasting Marriages
Husband Who Makes $250K A Year Refuses To Give His Stay-At-Home Wife Access To Money — ‘I Can Ask For $20 At A Time’
@12weekrelationships While it’s difficult and unlikely, it is possible to repair a relationship after cheating. What are your thoughts on the subject? #cheating #relationships #marriage #trust ♬ original sound - Doctor Glen and Pye

RELATED: 4 Ways To Stop An Affair (That Are So Effective It's Scary)

Advertisement

Todd Creager is a marriage and intimacy therapist, author, and speaker. He has been seen on Dating Advice, Celebuzz!, Playboy Radio, and more.

More for You:
Signs The Guy You Love Is GENUINELY Unhappy
If Your Guy Does These 7 Things, He's Playing You For A Fool
16 Warning Signs You're Dealing With An EVIL Person
The EXACT Moment Men Fall Out Of Love With Their Partners

This article was originally published at Todd Creager's website. Reprinted with permission from the author.