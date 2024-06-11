The Terrifying Truth About Life After Divorce From A Narcissist

When you divorce and break free from a narcissist, will your life go back to the way it was before? Can you truly move on from the narcissistic abuse inflicted by your ex? There was a time when even Aristotle believed that the Earth was the center of the solar system, that the bright planetary bodies all revolved around us earthlings. The narcissist has a similar take on their position in the universe. And anyone who is or has been married to one knows this firsthand.

Advertisement

Those who couldn’t last "‘til death do us part" know that even life after divorce from a narcissist is no picnic. Narcissists, quite frankly, are exhausting. You can never give enough, be enough, do enough, or flatter enough to satisfy your inflated sense of self. They need the world to revolve around them, to see them as the biggest, brightest stars, and to praise them, accordingly. Therefore, it’s understandable how narcissism and Narcissistic Personality Disorder can be problematic in a relationship dynamic that needs equality, collaboration, and empathy to thrive.

If any entity in a marriage has the right to be narcissistic, it’s the marriage itself, not the individuals. If you are trying to navigate life after divorce from a narcissist, you already know how defeating it feels to be married to one. But, if you are in the throes of separation or divorce, you may be getting a rude awakening to the manipulation skillset of your ex-to-be. You may even wonder if they will manage to prevent the divorce altogether. Before jumping ahead to the realities of life after divorce from a narcissist, it’s worth summarizing the tell-tale traits of this self-absorbed personality.

Advertisement

Here are the traits of a narcissist:

1. They expect attention and praise...all the time

They are, after all, entitled to it. And when they don’t get it, they can quickly become hostile or aggressive.

2. They lack empathy

The only feelings that matter are their own. Don’t expect them to walk a mile in your shoes anytime soon.

3. They lack accountability

They take all the credit for what goes right and dish out blame for what goes wrong. Every failure, mishap, or disagreement is always someone else’s fault.

Advertisement

4. They demand perfection

They believe they are perfect, and they expect everyone else to be...but on their terms, of course.

5. They are bullies

We all know that under that bully exterior is a molten inferiority complex. They belittle and intimidate as a defense mechanism — anything to keep others away from the truth of who they are.

6. They don’t listen or care

There is one opinion and one way: theirs. Someone with a narcissistic personality doesn’t have time to be bothered with others’ senseless drivel, so they will just cut them off and take the stage.

Advertisement

7. They are incapable of emotional intimacy

Don’t expect vulnerability, empathy, compassion, compromise, or any other unifying, relationship-building qualities.

With a list like this, you may wonder how a person could be so gullible as to marry a narcissist. But, narcissists can be extremely charming, painting a big, dreamy picture of all the possibilities of life with them. The danger comes when a significant other takes a stand, expresses a different opinion or need, or stops the flow of flattery. Life after a divorce from a narcissist isn’t necessarily different than it is before a divorce — at least, concerning the narcissist. The what, where, and when may change, but the how is still the same. The narcissist isn’t going to see the error of their ways, let alone care about its consequences. But you may be surprised to discover that reclaiming your life after divorce from a narcissist is a hard-won achievement. You can learn how to move on.

Here are 6 brutal realities that may define your life after divorce from a narcissist:

1. You may still be confused and paralyzed

Narcissists are masters at using criticism, mood swings, gaslighting, and double standards to extort their energy needs. And they know how to hide behind a charming public image to make you look like the crazy one.

2. You may still doubt yourself

It’s only natural that you will continue to question your reality, judgment, and ability to recognize the enemy again. Narcissists work insidiously. They chip away at your confidence, convictions, and self-esteem one insult, denial, and lie at a time. Don’t be surprised if you don’t trust yourself to "do life" on your own yet.

Advertisement

3. Your ex isn’t going to change

Just because you are no longer married doesn’t mean that life after divorce from a narcissist is going to be total freedom. Narcissists never stop hungering for power, control, and self-gratification. So don’t be surprised if your ex tries to keep you down by making threats, sending abusive emails, or spreading lies about you.

4. Your ex isn’t going to disappear from your life

Especially if you have children together, you and your narcissistic ex will still be in one another’s lives. It will be incumbent upon you to have very clear boundaries, document everything, and have a reliable support system in place. A narcissist isn’t above tactics like ignoring court orders or filing false charges. Remember, they are an energy vampire and your divorce has taken away an immediate blood supply. Creating chaos for your (and even your kids’) life is just another way of keeping the energy of self-absorption alive.

5. It may take a while for you to stand up for yourself

Until now, you couldn’t say "no" or share your feelings without negative consequences. There’s nothing like being ignored, mocked, or yelled at to shut a person down. You may be surprised by your internal response when you feel the need to stand up to someone or something. The difference is that now you at least have the opportunity to take the risk. When you start experiencing the freedom of self-expression, you will step into your advocacy without apology or fear.

Advertisement

6. Unless others live it, they probably won’t understand it

Psychological and emotional abuse can be challenging for people to understand. No one who has lived it would ever ask, "Why didn’t you just leave?" Those who have lived in a psychological war zone know just how convoluted and debilitating the experience is. They may not be able to put defining words to it, but they get it. Unfortunately, those you most want and need to understand may not be able to. They may see only the slow accumulation of damage to your spirit and life. But they still may not understand it, empathize with it, or know how to talk about it with you.

This is why gifting yourself with a professional who can offer both clarity and support can accelerate your healing while you're coping with divorce. (And that’s certainly something your narcissist ex would never do!) The realities of dealing with divorce from a narcissist can be as draining as the realities of marriage to a narcissist. Divorce, after all, doesn’t catapult you into exuberant freedom and readiness for a healthy relationship. But, despite the unlikelihood that your narcissist ex will ever change, you now have the green light to go forward with your life. You can examine your life and choices with the fearlessness unknown to a defensive, falsely perfect narcissist. And you can make new choices that will create new relationships...and a new life. Finally, you can look back and embrace the person you once were with the empathy and safety you never had until now.

Advertisement

If you think you may be experiencing depression or anxiety as a result of ongoing emotional abuse at the hands of a narcissist, you are not alone.



Domestic abuse can happen to anyone and is not a reflection of who you are or anything you've done wrong.



If you feel as though you may be in danger, there is support available 24/7/365 through the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-7233. If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474.

Karen Finn is a divorce and life coach. Her writing on marriage, divorce, and co-parenting has appeared on MSN, Yahoo, Psych Central, Huffington Post, Prevention, and The Good Men Project, among others.

Advertisement