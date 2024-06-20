5 Silent Signs Your Spouse Is Suffering From PTSD

These subtle signs mean someone worse is happening to your spouse.

Last updated on Jun 20, 2024

Woman notices heartbreaking signs her spouse is silently suffering from PTSD Dean Drobot | Canva
Traumatic events can trigger post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD symptoms, a debilitating mental health disorder. It not only affects the victims, but it affects their loved ones, first responders on the scene, and the general public watching it all unfold on the television screen. The signs of PTSD can also affect survivors of sexual assault, child abuse, domestic violence, and other more personal traumatic events. So, how do you know that your partner was severely impacted by a traumatic and terrifying event?

Here are 5 silent signs your spouse is suffering from PTSD:

1. They suffer from flashbacks

One of the typical PTSD symptoms is that the victim will relive the traumatic event for minutes or even days at a time. Perhaps they're haunted by nightmares that play over and over again like an endless reel in his/her mind.

2. They're an insomniac

Your significant other may have a hard time falling or staying asleep after a nightmare. But this kind of sleep deprivation will only weaken his/her already fragile state of mind, so try to encourage your partner to fall back to sleep.

3. They randomly lash out

Everyday activities may cause drastic mood swings without prompting. Maybe your husband is easily frustrated by small mishaps or your wife is more controlling when she's usually laid back. Curbing this sudden change in mood in your significant other is very important since it can lead to more harmful behavior in the future.

4. They have lost interest in their favorite pastimes

Watch out for a sudden loss of interest or avoiding activities he/she once enjoyed. This may serve as an indicative of a deep depressive state and could lead to major problems down the road in your relationship.

5. They're always, always tense

Living in a constant state of panic is very stressful for your significant other. Loud noises or even a car backfiring can set off a panic attack. Over time, this kind of anxiety can lead to health problems, which are sometimes irreversible. These signs of PTSD are normal (to some extent) right after a tragic event. However, if your loved one exhibits these signs for longer than a month, you should encourage him/her to speak with a healthcare professional. Seek treatment as soon as possible, just for some guidance and assurance before self-diagnosing. Support groups are also a good idea, especially in the most extreme cases.

If you or somebody that you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is a way to get help. Call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or text "HELLO" to 741741 to be connected with the Crisis Text Line.

Marshon Thomas is the best-selling author of the book SuccessOnomics with Steve Forbes. He's also a filmmaker, relationship coach, and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Divinity.

