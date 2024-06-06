5 Sad Signs Your Relationship Isn't Going Great

You're in a long-term relationship with your partner, but things aren't going so well. You feel distant with your partner and you're beginning to wonder if it's all in your head.

Is this the end of your relationship? And how can you tell if things are really headed downhill?

Licensed therapist Jeff Guenther shares five signs your relationship might not be going all that great.

5 Signs Your Relationship Isn't Going Great

1. You feel like you've abandoned yourself.

Have you been feeling like you've been putting yourself last? "Like you're not speaking up for what you want and you lack any real motivation to change that," says Guenther.

You're probably feeling this way because of the resentment you've been holding onto towards your partner.

If you feel this way always talk to your partner about your concerns. Use "I" statements to express your feelings and figure out a plan together.

2. You're not feeling any spontaneous desire to be physically intimate.

A major sign that your relationship is on the rocks is when you have no desire for physical intimacy. Remember, the emotional side of your relationship directly impacts your intimacy levels.

So, if you find yourself turning down your partner's advances or have no sexual desires of your own, your relationship definitely needs some work.

3. Even the tiniest bit of conflict makes you say, "Here we go again."

It's early in the morning, and you have to make breakfast, only to find out your partner forgot to clean their dishes.

If your relationship is in a bad place, this small mistake will set you off. And you'll likely find yourself rolling your eyes and saying, "Oh great, here we go again."

If this sounds like you, it's important to understand why this is happening. Likely, it's because anger has built up.

Whether it's because of past mistakes or patterns, if you haven't forgiven your partner, that anger can start seeping into your current relationship problems.

4. You stopped confiding in your friends or therapist because you're worried about their judgment.

If you feel like you can't confide in anyone about your relationship because you're terrified of how they'll react, that's a huge red flag.

This is especially true if you know their reaction will force you to confront the reality of your relationship. And if you feel like that reality is bad, it might be time to start packing your bags.

5. You've stopped watching self-help content because you'd rather avoid dealing with the problems in your relationship.

Most of us have a habit of listening to self-help content. However, if you find yourself unfollowing your favorite self-help content creators, this is a bad sign.

Relationships should push you to be better. But, if you no longer feel pushed this is a sign you're not in a good place within your relationship.

Lastly, every relationship has its rough patches. But if you or your partner are experiencing these five signs, it might be time to take a break to figure out what's going on.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, and family topics.