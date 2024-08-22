6 Signs Your Marriage Is Not In A Good Place, According To Longtime Therapist

We all know the big relationship red flags: Lying, cheating, abuse. These are the obvious signs that your relationship is in trouble. But, these are not the most common causes of broken marriages and failed relationships.

According to a survey conducted by the National Fatherhood Initiative, lack of commitment in marriage was reported as the number one reason for divorce.

More often than not, relationships are distressed little by little over time until both partners feel a complete disconnection.

As a counselor, I meet couples when their relationship has reached that point of disconnection — when communication, conflict resolution, and intimacy have collapsed.

Almost all couples report seeing little warning signs that they blew off early in the relationship.

Every couple wishes they would have addressed these signs before they grew into huge gulfs that separated them from each other. They can be hard to recognize unless you know what to look for.

Are you ignoring subtle signs of distress in your relationship? Review the list below, and mark any statements that feel "true" to you.

Here are 6 signs your marriage is not in a good place, according to a longtime therapist:

1. I find it difficult to ask for what I want in our relationship

Do you keep your needs to yourself?

2. I avoid discussing issues in my relationship

Do you fear talking about issues will only make things worse?

3. When we are having a problem, my partner often refuses to talk about it

Are you shut out or dismissed?

Timur Weber / Pexels

4. I wish my partner were more willing to share his/her feelings with me

Do you find yourself guessing what your partner thinks/feels about things?

5. feel attacked/criticized when we are not getting along

Does the way your partner responds put you on the defensive?

According to Dr. Gottman's research, criticism is one of the four horsemen of a broken relationship.

6. I am unsuccessful at comforting my partner when he/she is upset

Do you "give up" because you don't know what to do?

If you answered "yes" to any of these statements, it's time to pay attention. Think about how you reach the "yes" statement and why.

Next, think about the effect the statement has on your relationship and how you feel about yourself. What do you do in reaction to these statements?

Most importantly, do not sweep issues under the rug and hope they will change when you get married, have children, or go on vacation. When feelings are unaddressed, they act somewhat like a slow-release pill.

If you experience small doses of negativity over a long period you feel the full effect over time.

Everyone loves Hawaii, but on a vacation, there won’t be anything but a Band-Aid for feelings of feelings of distance, loneliness, and anger.

Recognizing the warning signs and addressing these feelings early in the relationship are the best ways to keep your bond strong.

Jennifer Chappell Marsh is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and supervisor who has spent the last 10 years learning about the science of love and connection. She helps her clients connect with themselves and others.