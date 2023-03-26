4 Telltale Signs You're In Love With A Big Slimeball

If you think he's a jerk, you're probably right.
Updated on Mar 26, 2023
When we first start dating someone, they are usually on their best behavior.
They show you the positive sides of themselves, rather than the hidden, nitty-gritty qualities that would send you right out the door.
But over time, once you start falling in love with someone, you may notice that these bad habits are more than just quirks. So, is he a jerk or just misunderstood?
Here are four tell-tale signs you're in love with a big slimeball:
1. You start to wonder if he's a jerk
Maybe he refers to women in a derogatory way in front of you.
Or perhaps he didn't call after your first date, even though he gave off all the signs that he was really into you.
2. You wonder if he's only in it for himself
He might leave you wondering if he cares about you or just wants to have sex with you.
It might be hard to tell, especially when the only time he calls is at 1:30 a.m. after a night at the club.
3. You see him treat others poorly
When you go out, he treats service personnel like they are his personal slaves.
And the conversation over dinner is usually about how his ex was awful for no reason at all.
4. You tell your friends what a big slimeball he is
One of the biggest signs you're in love with a jerk is how you talk to your friends about him.
He might have you convinced that you are the jerk, or that he treats you like garbage because you (like all assh*les) need to be treated as such. Creating doubt and causing you to think you're the problem is what jerks do.
Bottom line: If you think he's a jerk, then you already know what to do.
The fact that you're reading this shows that you don't want to believe it and that you're looking for some kind of external validation to make your decision. Do yourself a favor and dump that big jerk.
